For 100 years, the Norman Kiwanis Club has helped support children, seniors and others in need.
The group’s pancake fundraiser on the day of the Norman Christmas Parade, is one of the ways to make that mission a reality.
The annual event raises between $5,000 and $8,000, which helps support a variety of civic activities and programs, including Terrific Kids, the Griffin Hospital Christmas Party, and Veterans Bingo.
The organization has given thousands of seniors rides to appointments on the Kiwanis Kruiser and helped thousands of children by sponsoring the Boomer Sooner Special Olympics.
“We are very proud of our club and the many contributions it has made to our Norman community over these last 100 years,” said Dr. John Otto, a Norman veterinarian and longtime club member. “We look forward to the next 100 years of community service!”
Founded May 16, 1923, the club was recently recognized for 100 years of service with a proclamation from Mayor Larry Heikkila. Members celebrated the occasion with a formal anniversary dinner.
Otto, a past president, has been a member for 33 years. He joined when he was 28.
“I have really enjoyed it and have met some really nice people over the years,” he told The Transcript. “This work has enabled me to see our community through the eyes of service and those that need help.”
If you would like to consider joining the Norman Kiwanis Club please contact Dr. John Otto at johnotto@sbcglobal.net. The club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Professional Oklahoman Educators building, 621 Ave. SW.
The meetings include a speaker, food and fellowship.
