Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction on gun control. His remarks echo a debate happening across the U.S. after the latest deadly school shooting. As the Republican governor was finishing his opening remarks Wednesday about the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, O’Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and blasted him for “doing nothing.” Republicans countered that it wasn't time to talk about politics and partisanship. But Abbott went on to say that he doesn't support restrictions on guns and prefers to focus on issues such as mental health and school security.