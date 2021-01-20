Norman leaders express hope after Biden, Harris inauguration

Local leaders and officials in Norman said Wednesday they’re encouraged to see President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office.
After a January that saw a deadly insurrection of the United States Capitol incited by former President Donald Trump and a second impeachment of Trump, having Biden and Harris be inaugurated is a peaceful reminder that America can still unite, officials said.
“After four years of chaos and disunity, I’m so very hopeful that a Biden/Harris administration can better represent all folks and I believe they will do the hard work of reuniting our country,” Oklahoma state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, told The Transcript.
Rosecrants pointed out the abundance of purple worn at the inauguration by the likes of Harris, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
“To me, [this] is an intentional nod that they’re serious about bipartisan cooperation, which we haven’t seen in years and which is desperately needed to see real progress for we, the people,” he said.
Oklahoma state House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she felt encouraged by the message of Biden’s inauguration speech.
“... I am very thankful that President Biden's message was one of unity,” Virgin said. “I especially take to heart his comments about walking in one another's shoes and making sure we are listening to each other.”
Virgin said she is hopeful that over the next four years, Americans will learn to walk hand in hand with one another regardless of party affiliation.
“Over the last four years, many of us, including myself have fallen victim to the hateful tone that politics can sometimes take,” she said. “However, I believe that today will mark the beginning of a renewed respect for each other.”
Biden’s pledge to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days in office has Virgin feeling hopeful that an end to the pandemic might be in sight, she said.
“My biggest hope for the short term is that President Biden will make changes to ensure more Oklahomans can receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that we can finally put an end to this terrible pandemic,” Virgin said.
COVID-19 isn’t only on Virgin’s mind.
As the United States transitions from an administration which saw little to no federal mitigation efforts, the death of more than 400,000 Americans and a botched vaccine rollout, officials in Norman are hopeful that Biden will help put an end to the pandemic.
“I'm ready for this next chapter in American history and hopeful that the direct relief to local and state governments proposed in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion [COVID] relief package will be approved and delivered quickly,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. “I am also hopeful to see improvement with vaccine distribution as we continue as a nation to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Despite objecting to Biden’s Electoral College win, Congressman Tom Cole, R-Okla., attended Biden’s inauguration and said he hopes Americans can unify together through this long standing tradition.
“Although we live in extremely divided times and a highly polarized political environment, I am hopeful all Americans will choose to see Inauguration Day as an opportunity to unite and move ahead together toward healing,” Cole said in a statement. “Indeed, in the coming days, all elected officials should set the example by working together across party lines for the good of all Americans.”
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she believes that America will be able to come together and unite as one through the inauguration of Biden and Harris.
“President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deserve Oklahoma’s respect and goodwill as they take hold the responsibility endowed to them by The Constitution of The United States of America,” Boren said. “I’m hopeful enough will be willing to walk a path of unconditional friendship as Americans so we can recover and reconcile.”
The chair of the Cleveland County Democratic Party, Richard Bornhauser, said that he believes the Biden and Harris administration, along with the American people, have what it takes to accomplish what needs to be done.
“This is a watershed moment in the history of the United States of America,” Bornhauser said. “For all of the disgrace of the last two weeks, we now have a great opportunity to move forward. This is a proud day for this country with the peaceful transition and inauguration of Joseph Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.”
Another focal point of the inauguration was the hand Oklahoma musicians played in the event. From Jennifer Lopez’ cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” to Oklahoma’s own Garth Brooks performing “Amazing Grace,” local officials said they loved the Sooner State representation.
“On a fun note, it was wonderful to see one of Oklahoma’s own, Garth Brooks, perform at the ceremony,” Clark said.
Boren felt that the message of Brooks’ song and the message he sent by attending was one of unity among everyone, not division between party lines.
“Oklahoma’s favorite son Garth Brooks represented us well with his comforting voice and unconditional friendship,” Boren said. “He inspired us with the power of Amazing Grace to ensure our wrongs to one another are atoned for so that forgiveness and unity may prevail.”
Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman and the Cleveland County GOP Chair Dave Spaulding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.