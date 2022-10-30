Local economic development and tourism experts are preparing for a big boost to Norman’s economy and population once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference.
OU’s move from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC doesn’t appear likely to occur before 2025.
While the timeline for the transfer to the SEC remains unclear, talks about how to position Norman for new visitors and residents from the southeast are underway.
Instead of matchups with Kansas, Iowa State and Baylor, OU athletic programs will compete against the likes of Alabama, Florida and Georgia among other conference powers.
Local leaders hope the conference’s storied tradition translates to increased economic growth in Norman as passionate, large fan bases from history-rich programs visit the city.
“I would just say Norman is really in a great spot right now, said Lawrence McKinney, president of the Norman Economic Development Coalition. “We’re going to see some growth, and we just need a good plan, not on the economic development side but a community plan to address all of this.”
‘It’s going to impact the entire community’
Earlier this year, the Team Norman SEC Readiness Committee formed.
It is composed of leaders from OU and the Norman community.
The committee estimates a 20% to 30% jump in enrollment at OU following the conference change.
“That’s an average based on other universities that have entered the SEC,” said McKinney, a committee member.
Dan Schemm, president of VisitNorman, said student research at Texas A&M University reported a 45% increase in student population from 2012 to 2021.
The school was going to grow considerably, even if the Aggies didn’t change conferences, according to projections. The uptick, however, could be largely attributed to joining the SEC, he said.
Norman grew by more than 15%, according to the 2020 census, from 110,925 residents to more than 128,000 residents. That rate, combined with a 30% jump in enrollment, could mean more than 150,000 residents by 2030.
Schemm said he anticipates the move will “impact the entire community.” Visitors will buy gas and eat at restaurants, among other purchases, which Schemm said adds up in sales tax revenue.
“That’s guest taxes toward VisitNorman to market the community, and those visitors are spending money while they’re here,” he said. “Then also the arts and the parks get a piece of that, so it’s helping with citizens’ quality of life as well as the general fund up at City Hall.”
Norman has a 5% guest tax and a 8.625% city, county and state sales tax rate.
Currently, OU home games have a $10 million economic impact on Norman, but Schemm said that figure is on the conservative side.
McKinney estimates an increase of multiple millions per game following the move to the SEC.
“Norman is going to see a lot of increased revenues, and I think it’s going to be wonderful,” he said.
Based on estimates within five miles of SEC universities, Norman would currently rank 13 out of 16 cities in the conference, including Austin, for restaurants per 1,000 residents with 325 eateries at 2.54. Additionally, the city would rank 13 in number of retailers per 1,000 residents with 4.91.
It’s now about preparing with intentionality, McKinney said. Stormwater is a chief concern, which could be compounded with more development and runoff.
McKinney believes change may come to Campus Corner, the college-oriented shopping and restaurant district near the stadium, in the coming years.
“We have a world class university, but Campus Corner is not a world class entrance into that university,” McKinney said. “I know of two developers right now that are vying to transform the district — and that will either happen, or there in fact may be a new Campus Corner, but I am sure that we’re gonna see a transformation in terms of an experience in the general vicinity of Campus Corner, if not right there.”
Accommodating visiting fans
Schemm said Texas A&M saw an increase of $23 million in economic benefit per football season, with a 15% increase in fans per game.
The university expanded its stadium capacity through a $425 million project, which pushed its capacity to more than 102,000. By comparison, Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the OU campus seats 86,112.
The university has no plans for stadium expansion, but Schemm said the SEC Preparedness Committee expects an increase in fall tourism with visiting SEC fans coming to the games.
Currently, Norman has 25 hotels and motels with around 3,000 rooms total, according to VisitNorman. Those traveling by RV can find 270 spots at Sooner Village near the Lloyd Noble Center and 60 full-service spaces at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Schemm said Norman easily reaches capacity on both hotel/motel rooms and RV spaces, but it’s not as simple as building more lodging, because it’s not economically feasible.
“Those six home game weekends are great, but you also have to keep the doors open for the rest of the year. and so you don’t want to do something where your occupancy drops to 30% all year and then you’ve got six really big weekends,” Schemm said.
The fanbases in SEC country have large RV presences, Schemm said. That contingent generally stays in town longer on average, which means more sales tax.
McKinney said Norman will likely need to look at adding additional RV spots in the near future to accommodate this contingent of fans.
History shows visiting fan bases’ presence generally exceeds their ticket allocations, McKinney said.
Tickets sold in the resale market, meanwhile, get turned over multiple times and increase in price each time,” he said.
“There will be economists that try to measure that, and they will say, ‘ticket sales were this,’ but what they’re not accounting for is the five or six times that ticket sold and went up in price — all of that money is circulating in the local economy,” McKinney said.
Hotel/motel daily rate increases incoming
In September 2017, Big Ten power Ohio State came to Norman. With that game came a considerable jump in the average daily rate for a hotel room.
“Ohio State fans came and bumped the whole market up,” Schemm said.
Norman had a night rate for multiple days that week of $399 on average per room, up from the usual $200, according to VisitNorman data.
Schemm said the opponent dictates the rate due to demand.
“If you have Kansas coming to town or Iowa State, those rates aren’t going to be increased as much as somebody like Georgia, Florida, Alabama or LSU,” Schemm said. “My hoteliers are telling me they think the rate is going to double when we move to the SEC.”
Exposure as a destination
The University of Missouri joined the SEC ahead of the 2012 football season.
Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager for the city of Columbia, said there are many different facets to what that change meant to the university, to athletics and also to the community.
McConachie said what was advantageous about the switch was the growth that came from having new fan bases who hadn’t considered it as a destination actually come in and experience it.
In November 2011, during Mizzou’s last Big 12 season, the city of Columbia generated $149,095 in hotel tax revenue, according to the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau. The following two seasons in the SEC yielded $190,808 and $191,628 in revenue for that month.
McConachie said it’s hard to point to one factor as the sole reason for any increase, however.
“We were already in a conference that had a number of institutions that traveled really well, and we were used to having large groups of Texas or OU fans coming in during those games,” she said. “So we just knew we had to be ready to welcome those new fan bases in and help them get acquainted with a city that they hadn’t been to before.”
In the last three months, McKinney said he has heard from national developers from Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Athens, Georgia. He said they’re looking for hotel and restaurant sites, motivated by OU’s move to the SEC.
He pointed to a level of national intrigue that he didn’t see in his first 14 months in Noman but is starting to build.
“Norman is being talked about on ESPN and on the fandom shows — it’s getting a lot of additional earned media attention [that] would have cost us multi millions of dollars,” McKinney said. “And they’re doing it three years before we’re technically due to be in the SEC.”
