Despite a remark from a member of a non-partisan reapportionment committee in Norman city, city leaders say the committee did its job thoroughly and correctly, with at least one council member believing the remark was justified.
The process of reapportionment is supposed to be non-partisan — in Norman, a non-partisan committee appointed by the mayor and approved by the council is handling redistricting to better solidify the community’s trust in the process.
This committee is given no political data, no voter turnout data and no precinct results; members have only population data obtained through the 2020 Census, Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Larla Turner, a member of the committee representing Ward 1, called Ward 5 councilmember Rarchar Tortorello “dangerous” during a meeting, and later referred to much of Ward 5 as “white supremacists” during a public hearing.
Tortorello believes these comments made by Turner tainted the committee and made it partisan, which is why he wants to see it disbanded and start from scratch with new members.
The Transcript reached out to every councilor; only Kelly Lynn, Tortorello, Brandi Studley and Mayor Breea Clark responded by deadline.
Committee chair Aleisha Karjala declined to speak with The Transcript.
If the boundaries are adopted as presented, Ward 5 will lose portions of three swing precincts to Ward 6, although committee members do not have access to precinct results when making their decisions.
Clark said Turner’s comment, albeit unfortunate, should not impact the community's trust in the redistricting process, since she was the only one who said it. Last week, Clark turned down requests that she disband the committee.
“There was certainly an unfortunate comment, but I don't think that requires the disbanding and restart of the whole process, especially when counsel has the final say on what is proposed,” Clark said. “It was just one person and one comment. I think everyone's entitled to their opinion, and she just stated what was on her mind. Unfortunately, it caused some hurt feelings.”
Clark said she does not believe the comment impacted the redrawing of the wards in any way, and that even if it had, council has the final say on whether the map gets implemented.
Walker, who attended the meetings to ensure the law was followed, said she does not believe Turner’s comments influenced anyone else on the committee when it came to redrawing the boundaries.
“If it had influenced people, I would have maybe been more concerned, but it didn't really impact, from what I could see, their decision making process whatsoever,” Walker said. “I do think it’s important to note too that for the first time under our charter, the recommendation is going to council and council can change the boundaries, so [the committee] is not making the final decision by any means.”
In order to ensure no legal challenges arise and that wards are as fair as possible, population equality is the city’s No. 1 priority, Walker said.
Clark said while Turner’s statement has brought up a fear of potential gerrymandering, the proposed map has lines based solely on population. The map further goes to prove that Turner’s statements and personal beliefs did not play a role in ultimate drawing of the lines, the mayor said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley commended Turner for making the remarks about Tortorello, saying that she was simply “speaking her truth.”
“People don't forget what has happened the last 18 months or the last year, and some of Rachar’s posts and actions over the last year have led the majority of Democrats and liberals in our city to feel that way about him,” Studley said. “Just because he is now on council doesn't mean that those people have forgotten the things that he has said or done in the past.”
When asked if the reapportionment committee was the proper place for Turner to bring up these comments about Tortorello, Studley said since the remarks had no influence on the committee’s drawing of the boundaries, it was not an inappropriate time.
Studley said she believes Turner’s comments were taken out of context; Turner was alluding to Tortorello not being a farmer when one of the members said she wanted Ward 5 to be solely with farmers, Studley said.
“It's not like she just came up and brought it up — it was in response to a comment and a conversation that was being had about proper representation for Ward 5,” she said. “Like I said, people don't forget. Just because you got sworn into Council doesn't mean people forget your previous actions before you got sworn in, and so he's naive if he thinks things like this aren't going to continue to be brought up as time goes on.”
Turner declined to be interviewed when asked if she would be willing to speak with a reporter to answer more questions about her statements on Tortorello and Ward 5.
“The Mayor of Norman made her decision to keep the committee intact on Monday, September 27th. I have no additional comments,” Turner said in response to an interview request.
Tortorello said Turner’s statements calling him a white supremacist and a dangerous person in a public meeting tainted the community’s trust in the process of redistricting.
“Those are partisan behaviors, which have no bearing and have no place in a nonpartisan committee, especially when you're determining the future of Norman for the next 10 years,” he said. “... They all need to resign, because we watched last Monday's committee meeting, when she spewed those vile comments about my ward as being white supremacist. This should really piss off everybody. If silence is complicit, then the entire committee did not say one word to refute her or rebuke her.”
The only person who stood up against Turner’s comments was the Ward 5 representative Karen Goodchild, Tortorello said, so in his opinion the rest of the committee is complicit in Turner’s actions. He said he believes the committee has hurt the community’s trust in the process.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn said the comments Turner, who is Black, made were “racist” because she made the assumption that everybody in Ward 5 is a white supremacist.
“She basically equivocated everybody in Ward 5 to being a white supremacist,” Lynn said. “She's called the duly-elected councilman dangerous for the city and went on about whatever her thoughts are about the entire Ward 5.”
Lynn said he does not support the current proposed map, and said he believes there is evidence of gerrymandering because the committee purposely took precincts he won out of Ward 3 when it did not have access to precinct results when redistricting. He said Clark should disband the committee and start from scratch, though Clark has made clear this will not happen.