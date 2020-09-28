Norman's League of Women Voters will host a virtual presentation on the state's next steps to implement Medicaid expansion after the passage of State Question 802 in June.
Patti Davis will be the presenter in Part I of the “Health Care in Oklahoma” series at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Davis will speak about the impacts of SQ802 and the implementation of the new law. She is president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association and previously served as senior vice president of external affairs for OU Medicine. Davis has also served on regional and state rural health boards and advisory committees.
Legislators have one year to put SQ 802 in place. The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma is conducting a study on Oklahoma Health Care.
Email lwvnormanok@gmail.com for the link to participate in the virtual presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.