Norman’s lawmakers took few positives from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s third State of the State address Monday, and said they ultimately felt discouraged by his message.
Though many were complimentary of Stitt recognizing and thanking frontline healthcare workers, some said the governor’s thanks were meaningless without action to mitigate COVID-19 on a policy level.
“I applaud the governor and agree with him on recognizing our amazing first responders,” said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “However, I take issue with his idea that he’s worked to protect the lives of Oklahomans. He’s not even attempted to implement statewide virus protections such as a mask mandate — as many of the states around us have — and he’s set a bad example by ignoring advice from the CDC and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”
Rosecrants, who is a former teacher and an advocate for public schooling, said he took issue with Stitt’s comments on schools. Stitt has been advocating heavily for in-person learning since the start of the school year.
“The only difference between schools that stay closed and those that have safely reopened is the mindset to find a way to make it happen,” Stitt said in his address.
Though he said he agrees that students learn better in person, Rosecrants said he disagrees with how Stitt is going about trying to reopen schools.
“[W]hile, I completely agree that students learn better in person, I take issue with him forcing it while not supporting statewide and community virus mitigation measures and while ignoring local school district decisions,” he said.
Stiit also blamed “ghost students” for Oklahoma’s public school funding woes, saying in part, “we’re sending money to districts to educate kids who don’t go there, and that’s simply not fair. There are more than 55,000 ‘ghost students’ in our funding formula right now. That means we’re allocating close to 200 million of your tax dollars to students who don’t exist.”
Rosecrants said he did not agree with this statement made by the governor.
“I have no idea how he’s blaming “ghost students” for our education funding woes, it makes no sense to even bring that up,” he said.
House minority leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, called Stitt’s address “the most divisive” State of the State Address of all 11 addresses she has heard.
“We heard a rosy picture painted by the Governor today, but the reality is that his actions, or more often, his failure to act, have cost Oklahomans financially, emotionally and physically,” Virgin said in a statement. “At times during the past year, instead of focusing on our state’s pandemic response and at times our surging COVID case numbers and hospitalizations, Gov. Stitt has been distracted by national politics and political patronage.”
Virgin said the version of Oklahoma’s last year that Stitt tried to paint Monday was “nothing more than revisionist history.”
“From his own lack of personal responsibility to the lack of public health policies enacted, Governor’s Stitt’s response to this pandemic has been an example of failed leadership,” Virgin said in the statement.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she applauds Stitt for thanking state workers such as “Cody from Idabe,l” who helped Oklahomans receive unemployment through his position at the OESC.
“Governor Stitt was right to recognize state workers like Cody from Idabel,” state Sen. Mary Boren said. “He helped so many of my constituents this summer with their claims.”
But Boren also said that she and fellow Democrats felt “targeted” by the governor’s address.
“[I] felt pretty targeted and marginalized as a Democrat with the governor taking such an entitled position with the most divisively partisan parts of the GOP agenda,” Boren said. “For us to have a people’s agenda and not a Republican agenda or Democratic agenda, the governor needs to abandon the us vs them and remember 40% of Oklahoma is solid Democrat and 50% are marginalized from voting. We need the governor to listen to those Oklahomans of all backgrounds to lead us to a better future.”
State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, said she took issue with Stitt’s address and how it didn’t address the real problems Oklahomans are facing.
“While the governor stated that his legislative agenda would be named for the people of Oklahoma, it sure didn't seem very focused on them or their current needs,” Bell said. “People across our state are suffering, not just economically but physically and emotionally. Yet the governor remains focused on business and wants to somehow encourage more people to come to Oklahoma.”
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
