Norman residents looking for some winter reading material or even a cookbook can join the Friends of the Norman Library for their Fall Book Sale this weekend.
The sale is set from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Norman Central Library, 103 W. Acres St.
Books are $1 to $2 each, and unopened boxes of books are $5. Attendees on Sunday can purchase a $5 bag and fill it with books.
Books for sale will be available under the entrance walkway and on the third floor in the Oklahoma Redbud Room, according to the event flyer.
Friends of the Norman Library, organized in 1981, raises thousands of dollars each year that is put towards the services provided by the three libraries in Norman. In addition to financial support, the group also helps the public find books.
Jamie Featherston, vice president of Friends of the Norman Library, said the group has organized smaller outdoor sales since the onset of COVID-19, however this will be the first larger sale held in the central location since its opening in November 2019.
“It’s a new thing for us, because we haven’t done a sale like this at this location,” Featherston said.
For safety, the fiction books will be outside near the covered entrance, and nonfiction books can be purchased upstairs, Featherston said.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and exercise social distancing to keep volunteers safe, according to the event Facebook page.
Featherston said there will be a considerable amount of hobby books, like cookbooks, available for those who are looking to learn a new skill or further develop an existing one.
DVDs, CDs and books on CDs will also be available for purchase, along with special interest items like journals and magazines and cookbooks, said Carol Hoadley, Friends board member.
Hoadley said the sale is a great opportunity for visitors to do some holiday shopping.
“On Sunday, if somebody just loves to read mysteries or a certain type, they can come Sunday and get as many as they can fit in the bag for $5,” Hoadley said.