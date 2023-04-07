A Norman resident was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Levi Gentry is enrolled in the university’s Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts. To qualify for the school’s dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Washington has a student body of more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
