Maury Jay Morgan, 30, of Norman has been charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and performing a lewd act in the presence of a minor.
A woman reported Feb. 4 that Morgan, a family friend, made her daughter tough his genitals and helped him ejaculate while they were alone at their home. The girl also said Morgan undressed the girl and ejaculated, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl said Morgan tried this other times but that she was able to get away before he finished, the affidavit states.
Morgan was arrested Friday and was held that afternoon in the county jail on a $200,000 bond. He did not have any upcoming court dates at that time, according to records.