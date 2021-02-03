A Norman man has been charged with five felonies, including one count each of first-degree burglary and robbery by force or fear, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Domanic Jermaine Turner, 41, was charged Jan. 4 in Cleveland County District Court.
According to a court affidavit, a Norman Police officer reported around 9:12 p.m. Jan. 3 to Riverbend Apartments and spoke with three women, one of whom had multiple stab wounds to her leg and torso.
One woman said Turner broke her apartment window at Ashton Place Apartments. The women fled together in a vehicle, but Turner followed and hit the back of the car. They stopped at Riverbend Apartments, where Turner hit the car again and blocked the driver from exiting.
According to the affidavit, the woman who was stabbed said Turner took her phone out of the vehicle, and she tried unsuccessfully to stop him. Turner then left the scene. She was transported by EMSSTAT to Norman Regional Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
Norman police responded to another incident at 11:36 p.m. that same night to the 2100 block of West Brooks Street in reference to a disturbance, the affidavit states. A woman who had marks on her arms and a bump on her head told officers that Turner hit her with a bat or a stick with spikes on the end, and stomped on her face.
She said Turner was trying to find one of her friends who owed him money. She was transported by EMSSTAT to Norman Regional Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
The affidavit states that Norman police responded to a third incident at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of West Brooks Street in reference to a burglary.
A man said when he stepped outside to get a food delivery from his front porch, a man — later identified as Turner — attempted to enter his residence. The suspect broke the door's threshold, but the man was able to prevent his entry and shut the door.
According to the affidavit, police contacted a man matching Turner's description around Flood Avenue and Boyd Street, and Turner initially lied about his identity. During an interview at the Norman Investigations Center, Turner was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to talk.
According to the affidavit, Turner said that in the first incident, he was related to the apartment's resident and his key had been taken. In anger, he broke an apartment window and stole a knife. He then followed them, hit their vehicle multiple times, blocked the driver and stabbed the driver when she got out with the knife. He then took her phone out of the vehicle after stabbing her, and left the scene.
In regard to the second incident, Turner told officers he went to Quorum Condominiums to get money that a male friend owed him, but only a woman was home, the affidavit states. When he returned later and his friend still wasn't home, he beat the woman out of anger with a log with a stick coming out the end, and stomped on her face and chest.
Regarding the third incident, Turner said he went to the residence, where he thought he recognized someone who had been stealing from him, the affidavit states. He admitted to kicking the door multiple times to gain entry unsuccessfully. At some point during the incidents, he said he stopped for food, then got a ride from a friend to the westside Walmart, where he shoplifted and walked out in new clothes.
According to an enhancement page, Turner previously plead guilty or was convicted of 12 counts in court districts including Carter, Cleveland, McClain and Oklahoma counties from 1998 through 2019 on charges ranging from robbery with a firearm, to possession of controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
He is currently in custody at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center. According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he was ordered Jan. 6 to receive treatment at Griffin Memorial Hospital, then return to the jail.
Turner had a preliminary hearing conference Jan. 19 with Special Judge Lori Puckett. No future court dates are listed on OSCN's website.
Moore woman charged with embezzlement
A Moore woman is facing two felony counts of embezzlement.
Jennifer Brooke Reynolds, 42, was charged Monday in Cleveland County District Court after she allegedly caused a loss of $41,011 to Rock Creek Storage and Hallmark Property Management over a one-year period.
According to a court affidavit, Reynolds was an employee at both companies in the main office. Her duties included accepting rent payments from tenants.
According to the affidavit, a Moore police officer started investigating after receiving a report of Reynolds allegedly taking cash entrusted to her by her employer without permission. Allegedly, Reynolds was taking cash payments, keeping the money and issuing courtesy credits to the accounts or pushing deposit dates in the computer farther out.
The affidavit states that the alleged activity occurred from November 2019 through October 2020. When contacted by police, Reynolds admitted to taking the money to fund an addiction.
According to Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website, she is not currently in custody.
