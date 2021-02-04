A Norman man faces two felony counts of lewd acts to a child under age 12 after he was charged Jan. 26 in Cleveland County District Court.
Bryan Allan Thomas, 24, allegedly inappropriately touched the privates of a 5-year-old girl between Dec. 29, 2019, and Jan. 7, 2020, according to a court affidavit.
A Norman Police detective started investigating a report of a young girl acting out sexually with her cousin. When she was asked about the behavior, she pointed to her privates and said “Daddy Bryan,” aka Thomas, had played with her there.
According to the affidavit, during a forensic interview at the Mary Abbott Children's House, the girl disclosed via drawings that Thomas had put his mouth on her bottom more than once and that he had touched her there with his hands, causing her pain. She also disclosed through drawings that Thomas made her put her mouth on his privates.
The affidavit states that through interviews with Thomas and the child's mother, the detective learned that Thomas was the sole caretaker of the girl and her younger brother for a period of time.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website, Thomas was booked into the county detention center on $100,000 bond.
No court dates are listed yet on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Blanchard man facing child pornography possession charge
A Blanchard man was charged with a felony count of aggravated child pornography Jan. 26 in Cleveland County District Court.
Stephen Lyle Bowles, 56, was allegedly found with thousands of images of child pornography after a police investigation in November.
According to an enhancement page, Bowles previously plead guilty to or was convicted of video voyeurism Sept. 1, 2005, in the 22nd Circuit Division Court of Arkansas, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
According to a court affidavit, an Oklahoma City police officer received a followup investigation Nov. 23 regarding a possession of child pornography report that happened in the 12000 block of Greenlea Chase West in Oklahoma City in Cleveland County.
An officer met with a woman at the location who gave the officer an SD card she received from Bowles. Upon viewing the contents, the officer located child pornography and the SD card was booked into the department's property room.
According to an affidavit, an officer interviewed the woman over the phone Nov. 30. She said she noticed a change in Bowles about one week after he quit his job that month. She became worried about him and drove over to check on him. On Nov. 22, she said Bowles gave her the SD card and asked her to give it to the police, and she subsequently made a police report.
The affidavit states that officers interviewed Bowles at his residence Dec. 2. An officer asked him about his previous conviction for voyeurism. Bowles said he set up a camera in a bathroom in 2004 and obtained images from it.
Regarding the SD card, Bowles told officers they would find images of people that he had taken at a park and lakes, according to the affidavit. He said he also obtained nude photos of teenage girls and some younger girls from the internet. He told officers he knew what he was looking at was wrong and signed a waiver for officers to retrieve the images from the SD card.
According to the affidavit, an officer went through 15,000 images and videos consisting of thousands of photos of young juveniles, teenagers and some adults, ranging from females in bathing suits to nude females and some minors performing sexual acts. Over 100 images were placed onto a DVD for the case.
Bowles is not currently listed as in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
