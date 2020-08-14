A Unite Norman supporter who was gathering signatures at a Walmart was assaulted recently, according to a Norman Police Department report.
On Aug. 10, the victim stated a 59-year-old Norman man hit him in the chest after a verbal argument while he was gathering signatures for the recall petition, the report said. He was in the parking lot of Neighborhood Walmart at 3571 W. Rock Creek Road gathering signatures for the recall of Mayor Breea Clark.
The victim said he was confronted by an older white man who said that the “mayor did not 'vote' on police budget cuts but simply cut the budget,” according to the report.
“I asked the man what he knew. He told me I was an idiot, and I told him that it took one to know one," the victim said, according to the report.
“Then he ‘bucked up’ and told me he would kick my a— as he got back into his truck. I made the comment, ‘With those chicken legs, sir?’”
The man approached the recall supporter during the argument. “When he got close enough, he punched me firmly in my chest,” the report states.
The victim reported it to police, but the man left in his truck before officers arrived. Police records show there was video evidence of the confrontation and the man was cited for a battery complaint, a misdemeanor.
