Norman man faces charges related to child porn
A Norman man faces two felony counts relating to child pornography.
Alijah Gabriel Mendoza, 24, was charged Jan. 15 in Cleveland County District Court with procuring, producing, distributing or possessing child pornography and violation of state statute via computer.
According to a court affidavit, a criminal investigator with the Department of Homeland Security investigations division in Oklahoma City received a case referral Nov. 29, 2018, regarding a list of Kik users who were reported for child exploitation activities, including a username tracked to Mendoza.
In July 2019, the investigator served a summons on Cox Communications Inc. and received records allegedly related to an IP address owned by John Vanover, who once lived with Mendoza in Oklahoma City.
In August 2020, the investigator met Mendoza at his current Norman address. During an interview with the investigator and two other law enforcement officials, Mendoza originally denied having the Kik account, but admitted to watching child pornography on the internet, according to the affidavit.
He later said he owned the account a long time ago and that he had used the account possibly within the last two years. He initially denied being a member of any Kik groups, but later admitted to it, and said he had seen child pornography on the app.
According to the affidavit, he also admitted to having seen child pornography on his cell phone via Kik and Discord. He provided consent for a phone search and the phone’s passcode, on which investigators later found visual depictions of child pornography, including four image files.
During execution of a search warrant of the property and after Mendoza was read his Miranda rights, he admitted to accessing child pornography and sending video links to other people, the affidavit states.
District Judge Jeff Virgin issued an arrest warrant for Mendoza and a $50,000 bond amount Jan. 15.
Couple faces felony charges relating to alleged child sexual abuse
A Moore couple faces felony counts in Cleveland County District Court after investigators received complaints about a 16-year-old girl being sexually abused.
Jesus Contreras Fuentes, 34, was charged Jan. 15 with seven counts, including four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16 and three counts of forcible sodomy. Martha Elena Fuentes, 38, was charged with enabling child sexual abuse.
According to court affidavits, a Moore police officer interviewed the victim, who reported that Jesus Fuentes sexually abused her over the course of four years. During a forensic interview, she disclosed that on several incidents, he watched her shower and came into her room while she was changing. She said he also touched her body and forced her to inappropriately touch him and perform oral sex on him.
The affidavit states that the victim reportedly told Martha Fuentes two separate times about the abuse in 2019 and 2020, but Martha didn’t do anything to stop the abuse.
Special Judge Lori Puckett initially issued arrest warrants for the couple Jan. 15, with bond set at $100,000 for Jesus Fuentes and $25,000 for Martha Fuentes. Both were recalled when they appeared in person Tuesday.
Martha’s bond was reduced to $10,000, and Jesus’ bond was reduced to $25,000. Both bonds were posted Jan. 20. Both were ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The couple is set for a preliminary hearing conference before Puckett at 9 a.m. Feb. 9.
Two men charged after alleged shooting incident with child present
Two 21-year-old men have been charged after a weapon was allegedly discharged into a residence while a child was inside their vehicle.
Aleczander Allen Wauhob, of Moore, and Earnest Latrell Hotchkins, of Oklahoma City, were charged Jan. 7 in Cleveland County District Court with using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon. Additionally, Wauhob was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and child neglect.
According to a court affidavit, officers responded to shots fired Oct. 3 in the 9500 block of Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City. Officers found 11 shell casings in a parking lot and found a vehicle with a bullet hole through the windshield.
Witness videos showed Wauhob place an infant boy into the back seat of a black 2016 Hyundai Elantra. He then got in the driver’s seat and a man later identified as Hotchkins entered the front passenger seat, according to the affidavit. Officers found the vehicle, along with two shell casings located in plain sight inside the sedan. Officers located the two men and detained them inside the residence.
The affidavit states that during an interview after Miranda rights were given, Wauhob said he got into an argument with a neighbor, became intoxicated, got into his vehicle and used his AR-15 to shoot into the air as he was driving. Officers found a 40-caliber handgun and two shell casings inside the front of the car and an AR-15 in the trunk.
Neither man is listed as in custody in Cleveland County jail, and no court dates have been set yet.
— Jamie Berry
