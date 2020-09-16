A Norman man who faces child pornography charges in Carter County has also been charged in Cleveland County District Court.
Daniel Blake Ulmet, 32, was charged Sept. 4 in Cleveland County with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of procuring, producing, distributing or possessing juvenile pornography and one count of violation of state statute via computer, according to a court affidavit. All the charges are felonies.
In Carter County, Ulmet has been charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and aggravated possession of child pornography. He remains in custody there.
He is being held on $250,000 bond in Carter County jail and is scheduled for a preliminary conference at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 in Carter County District Court, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. No scheduled court dates were posted as of Wednesday in Cleveland County.
According to a Cleveland County court probable cause affidavit, search warrants were signed and ordered for Ulmet's phone and Norman residence. A backup computer drive, a tablet and cell phone were seized as evidence.
According to the affidavit, during a forensic search, an investigator found about 3,300 videos and images of child pornography on the backup drive, about 590 videos and 60 images of child porn on the phone, and about nine videos and 25 images of child porn on the tablet. Also, Ulmet allegedly made some of the videos on the phone.
The affidavit states that investigators discovered that Ulmet used a chat app to contact teen girls ages 13 through 15.
According to OSCN, Cleveland County Judge Jeff Virgin set Ulmet's bond at $500,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
However, Ulmet will first face prosecution in Carter County, the district attorney's office there said.
According to a Kingston police report, an officer responded to a report of a possible runaway juvenile Aug. 19. The teen girl's mom said her daughter left with a male, later identified as Ulmet, driving a dark blue Chevrolet pickup. The girl had reportedly been speaking with Ulmet online.
According to the report, the girl's father started following the vehicle, called 911 and talked to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, who soon after stopped the pickup. The father identified the passenger as his daughter.
Ardmore police responded on scene and took Ulmet into custody, according to the report. During an interview, Ulmet admitted to being attracted to underage girls and exchanging explicit pictures with multiple girls, including the passenger, police said.
According to an Ardmore police report, the girl felt unsafe returning home and was released to the Department of Human Services.
An OHP trooper found messages between Ulmet and the girl stating his intentions to have sex with the girl, according to an Ardmore police release.
After Carter County's prosecution is complete, Cleveland County could transfer Ulmet and pursue its charges.
