A Norman man has been charged with possession of child pornography and aggravated possession of child pornography.
Daniel Blake Ulmet, 32, is being held on $250,000 bond, and is scheduled for a preliminary conference at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 in Carter County District Court, according to Oklahoma State Courts Network,
According to a report from Kingston Police, Officer Dakota Hanks responded at about 6:05 p.m. Aug. 19 to a call regarding a possible runaway juvenile. He contacted the teen girl's mother, who said her 15-year-old daughter either left or had been taken by an unknown male driving a dark blue Chevrolet pickup.
According to Hanks' report, the mother said a month prior, Kingston Police Chief John Bridgeman visited her home because her daughter had exhibited behavioral issues and had been speaking with a man online via social media apps on her cell phone. She took her daughter's phone as punishment and saw improvement in her daughter's behavior.
According to Hanks, the mother confirmed that her daughter had run away in the past, but was shortly picked up down the road by law enforcement. This time though, she entered a vehicle and left with an unidentified person. The mother's father-in-law described the person in the driver's seat as a 20- to 30-year-old man and confirmed the truck's description.
Hanks said the girl asked her mother if she could go outside and put a duffle bag full of clothes in the vehicle. The girl told her mother the bag contained items she wanted to get rid of, and the mother allowed her to go outside. Moments later, the vehicle and her daughter were gone.
According to Hanks' report, the girl's father attempted to follow the vehicle, but lost the pickup. Around 6:40 p.m., a cousin confirmed seeing a vehicle matching the description passing the Lake Murray Gas Station.
According to the report, the father began following the pickup after he spotted it. He called 911 and talked to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, who stopped the pickup at and identified the driver as Ulmet. The father identified the girl in the passenger seat as his daughter.
Ulmet was taken into custody by Ardmore police. Officers said Ulmet said he was attracted to underage girls, and he admitted to exchanging explicit pictures with multiple girls, including the teen passenger, according to the report.
According to a report from Ardmore police, Officer Jared Taylor arrived on scene and spoke to the girl, who appeared nervous and provided a false identity. The girl told the officer that she met Ulmet online and the two had been friends for a few years.
According to Ardmore's report, the OHP trooper said he found messages between Ulmet and the girl stating that the two were planning on having sex.
Ulmet and the girl were transported to the Ardmore Police Department, according to the report. Taylor said the girl reported feeling unsafe at home, so he stayed with her at the department until the Department of Human Services arrived for her at 11:45 p.m. The girl also asked Taylor to remove a stuffed animal out of her duffel bag that she had left in Ulmet's pickup. Taylor found a pink stuffed animal, a couple smaller stuffed animals and a baby blanket in the bag.
According to Taylor, the girl expressed concern for Ulmet and his truck, and a forensic interview was scheduled for her. The results of that interview were unknown as of press time.
According to Kingston's report, Ulmet was booked in to Carter County jail on complaints of aiding a runaway and lewd or indecent proposals to a child under age 16.
Jason D. May, of Ardmore, is representing Ulmet. Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd, of Ardmore, is prosecuting the case.
