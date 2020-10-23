A Norman man was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with five counts of embezzlement and one charge of a exhibiting a pattern of criminal offenses.
According to a court affidavit, Zachary Taylor Boyer, 32, is charged with embezzling $13,213 from Next Generation Performance and Boyer Industries LLC.
The affidavit states that from April through November 2018 Boyer allegedly took company funds and placed them into his account from five people. In each case, Boyer is accused of depositing funds into his bank account without purchasing, installing or performing work on clients' vehicles.
According to the affidavit, Boyer took the following amounts from clients over a seven-month span: $1,200, $2,650, $1,450, $2,418 and $5,495.
Punishment for one embezzlement charge could be up to two years in county jail and a $5,000 maximum fine. Punishment for each of the remaining four embezzlement charges could be up to five years in jail and maximum $5,000 fines. Punishment for the criminal pattern charge could be up to two years in jail and a maximum $25,000 fine, according to the affidavit.
According to the county sheriff's office, Boyer isn't currently in custody.
Special Judge Nathaniel Hales issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday, and his bond was set at $7,500, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Other unrelated felonies filed recently in district court include:
• Courtney Michelle Lang, 35, of Moore, was charged Thursday with grand larceny. She allegedly stole 136 clothing and merchandise items from a Moore Walmart valued at nearly $1,221.
According to a court affidavit, a loss prevention employee tried to get Lang to stop Wednesday, but she kept walking. The employee called police, who responded, stopped Lang in the parking lot and arrested her. All of the items were recovered.
According to OSCN, she is set for a preliminary hearing conference at 8 a.m. Nov. 17 with Special Judge Scott Brockman.
• Dane Scott Holland, 34, whose address was unlisted, was charged Thursday with larceny from a retailer. He allegedly stole merchandise valued at nearly $1,025 from Dillard's in Norman around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 7.
According to a court affidavit, a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was working in security and loss prevention at Dillard's and was alerted by the cameras about a man stuffing items into a large, black trash bag in the store. He then approached the man, witnessed him placing an item in the a bag and handcuffed him. A Norman police officer arrived on scene around 6:49 p.m.
According to OSCN, District Judge Lori Walkley was automatically assigned to the case.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
