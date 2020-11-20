Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.