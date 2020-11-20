A federal grand jury has indicted a Norman man for wire and mail fraud in a conspiracy to sell stolen goods on eBay, court records show.
Cameron Hunter Tate was indicted on Nov. 17 after investigators allege he pocketed more than $100,000 in stolen sporting goods, the indictment shows.
Unnamed co-conspirators allegedly stole expensive equipment from stores such as Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy, the indictment reads.
Using the eBay username “camt754,” the indictment states Tate listed high-priced items totaling more than $3,000 and quickly sold them below the value.
Co-conspirators are accused of stealing the goods and then delivering them to Tate who listed them for sale.
“Tate never revealed to the buyers that the items they bought were stolen,” the indictment reads.
“It was further part of the conspiracy that Tate received payment via PayPal for each stolen item he sold on eBay. Tate provide a portion of the proceeds to the co-conspirator who had stolen the merchandise.”
The alleged crimes occurred between January 2018 to October 2018 in Oklahoma City.
“Tate possessed inside his Norman apartment over 100 items of stolen merchandise including crossbows, trail cameras, baseball bats and golf clubs. Much of the merchandise was stored in its original packaging with the price tags still attached,” the indictment reads. “Located near this stolen merchandise were several electronic anti-theft security devices that had been removed from the merchandise as well as tools use to remove these devices. Tate also stored in his apartment a large amount of shipping supplies, including dozens of United States Postal Service shipping boxes, tape and other items to package and mail the merchandise.”
If convicted, Tate could face 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or three years on probation and related fines.
Tate is being represented by Oklahoma City attorney Brett Behenna who could not be reached at press time.
