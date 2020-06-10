A Norman man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison following a 2018 officer-involved shooting.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman sentenced Layland Ted Lewis Jr., 39, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The term will be served consecutively with a previous felony armed robbery sentence of 25 years. Balkman previously sentenced Lewis to 10 years behind bars and 15 years outside for that incident.
Lewis pleaded guilty to the assault and battery charge March 4.
According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation affidavit, Noble Police Sgt. Joshua Lesher stopped Lewis on Dec. 18, 2018, in the 400 block of North Second Street, while he was riding through Noble on a motorcycle with another individual, who Lesher said appeared to be underage.
Lesher claimed Lewis said his name was Carl Huff, but police dispatch couldn't verify the name and birthdate Lesher provided.
During the sentencing, state attorney Patrick Crowe submitted footage from Lesher's police vehicle dash camera and body camera into evidence and played it in the Cleveland County courtroom.
In the videos, Lesher attempted to place Lewis in investigative detention and lead him away from the possible minor so he could place him in handcuffs.
Crowe said after Lesher asked Lewis to follow him back to his vehicle, Lewis unzipped his jacket, pulled out a firearm with his finger on the trigger, and pointed it at Lesher's face. Lesher then drew his gun and shot Lewis three times.
Lewis was transported to Norman Regional Hospital on Porter Avenue and then to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was later released. Lesher was not injured.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn later found the officer-involved shooting was justified.
Crowe said the maximum sentence of 10 years consecutive was appropriate for the crime.
Lewis' attorney, Adam Holcomb, said Lewis never intended to hurt Lesher and was attempting suicide by cop.
Holcomb claimed that Lewis' foray into crime began in 2017 after he went through a divorce with his wife. He then started using drugs and got involved in the robbery.
“He was scared because he had never been in serious custody before,” Holcomb said. “He had no courage to commit suicide, so he pulled a gun on a trained officer.”
He said his client suffered serious injuries, including broken and severed bones, during the shooting. The three bullets could not be removed from his body, even though he underwent multiple surgeries. If any of them become dislodged, Lewis could be permanently paralyzed.
Lesher spoke during the sentencing about how the event continues to negatively affect him today, saying that his life has changed completely.
He said he now questions the daily duties of his job and has been seeing a counselor for the last four to five months.
“It was very traumatic. I don't want to go through it again,” Lesher said, adding that he had made the wrong move or his timing had been off, he wouldn't be here today.
Lewis apologized to Lesher and took responsibility for the events before the sentencing, saying that he was sorry he caused Lesher suffering.
Balkman said he appreciated the apology. However, due to the serious nature of the crime, he gave Lewis the maximum sentence.
Lesher said he approved of the sentence, but it will take time for him to heal emotionally and mentally.
