Norman is the first city to acquire certification of a property under a new state program.
The University North Park Advanced Manufacturing Centre is the first property in the state to receive the Site Ready certification by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The ODC recently updated its site certification program with the intention of helping Oklahoma communities market themselves to businesses.
The ODC’s Site Ready certification program assists Oklahoma communities in meeting the demand for project-ready sites by identifying available sites that are ready for economic development.
Located on the north side of town, just off Interstate 35 between Flood Avenue and 24 Avenue North West, The University North Park Advanced Manufacturing Centre is a 30-acre property that offers sites ranging from four to 15 acres, with all utilities available on site including telecom.
There are four remaining spaces on the property that includes IMMY, a medical technology manufacturer, and the corporate office for Commander Aircraft Corporation. The target industries for the property include aerospace, bioscience, energy, and weather and radar technologies.
“Having site ready designation for UNP Advanced Manufacturing Centre positions Norman Economic Development Coalition to market these sites to site selectors while communicating that the development has undergone an extensive review that included information on utilities, local workforce availability, environmental reports and a number of other factors,” said Maureen Hammond, interim president & CEO of the NEDC.
According to Hammond, site selectors and real estate professionals look at whether or not a site has been vetted, and receiving the Site Ready certification proves that a thorough assessment has taken place.
Hammond said NEDC is pleased that ODC revamped the Site Ready certification program and Norman is proud to be the first community under the revamped program to have property designated as Site Ready.
“When a site selector is looking to locate in a community, they want information fast that is easily accessible,” Hammond said. “Being able to promote this development as site ready really positions us well for attraction projects.”
To receive the certification, property owners and/or community leaders must complete an application through ODC noting population data, environmental reports, location relative to interstates, cost of living details and business incentives. The application fee is $1,000.
Sites receiving the certification will be denoted on the LocateOK.com database.
Jeff Elkins
