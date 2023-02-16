Oklahoma’s only Mardi Gras parade returns Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause.
Downtown Norman will let the good times roll once again from 7-8 p.m.
The free parade begins at the Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave. It travels north on Jones to Main Street, east on Main to Crawford Avenue, south on Crawford to East Comanche Street heading west and returning to the Depot before looping around the route a second time.
Parade organizer Jennifer Robertson said this year’s theme is “Phoenix Rising.” Robertson added the theme was chosen because the parade is “rising from the ashes.”
“I think that we had a rough couple of years and we’re just triumphing over it and coming back,” she said.
The Noble High School band will bring 85 musicians and marchers to the parade. Other participants include Boyd Street Brass, Zydeco all stars, a kazoo band from the Morning Star Spiritual Center, Twister City Roller Derby, and Hall of Tattoos will have an animated phoenix on a car.
Robertson said attendees can also expect festive lighted attire and costumed canines.
Beer Is Good Brewing Co will show off their Kraken-mobile, a decorated 1955 Buick century. Lumber Jane Tree Services is showcasing a “Lifting Woman Float.”
Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails has a special menu for Mardi Gras running through the weekend.
Store owner Brady Sexton said limited time selections running through Fat Tuesday include Tasso Ham Jambalaya, red beans and rice with andouille sausage, Whole-head shrimp with butter from Mr. B’s Bistro, a famous creole eatery in the French Quarter and Vieux Carre cocktails.
“We’ll bring you a plastic bib and some plastic gloves to eat (the shrimp) with,” Sexton said.
Robertson said Beer Is Good Brewing Co. will have drink specials and Bison Witches is serving up Hurricanes. She said other restaurants on Main Street will likely have specials planned for the weekend.
Busty Springfield and Yakisoba Zay Michaels will serve as the parade king and queen, respectively. Springfield said unapologetic awareness for diversity is important in Oklahoma right now, and they described the outfits they planned for the parade as “drag” and “vintage Mardi Gras.”
“It will be a very queer-engaging type of celebration,” Michaels said.
Michaels said the outfits are gilded and ornate.
The 29th Annual Norman Mardi Gras Parade, which has been in existence since 1994, will be followed by an award ceremony at the Depot.
Awards include the Fabulous Flanagan for the best overall parade entry, the Norman Spirit Award for the year’s theme, Wackiest Family, Best Unidentified Rolling Object, Best Movers and Shakers, Meat Marchers, Best Music, Best Lights and Best “Doggy Gras” Award.
Robertson said she’s thrilled with the parade’s return.
“I’m really hoping that whole section of Main Street is going to have lots of festive stuff going on,” Robertson said. “I know it’s gonna be cold, but it’s supposed to be dry and everybody can go eat dinner, have drinks, and then come out and see the parade and then come back inside where it’s warm.”
