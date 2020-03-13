Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for the City of Norman Friday afternoon as the city prepares for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Clark's proclamation cites Centers for Disease Control data which states there are more than 1,600 confirmed cases in 46 states with 41 deaths and the transmission is largely due to community transmission rather than travel-related exposure. The World Health Organization, the proclamation states, declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
“Whereas on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared COVID-19 a national emergency and ordered each state to set up emergency operations centers and ordered hospitals to activate their emergency preparedness plans, and whereas I, Breea Clark, Mayor of the City of Norman, Oklahoma do find that aforementioned conditions constitute a threat to the safety and welfare of the city, and create a civil emergency situation within the meaning of Section 2-109 of the City Code, in addition to constituting an emergency under the Emergency Management Act of 2003,” the proclamation reads.
Clark also called for a special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city council chambers for a discussion on the city's response to the coronavirus. Residents are encouraged to watch from home via the city's YouTube channel, but the meeting is open to the public.
“Looking at examples of how this virus has been handled around the world and at the history of other pandemics show that communities who take action early have lower reported cases overall. City officials and staff have been working to make sure that Norman is prepared,” Mayor Breea Clark said in a prepared statement. “When COVID-19 eventually hits our city, we will be ready if we work together as a community to take appropriate and proactive precautions.”
City officials have been working with the Oklahoma Health Department to prepare for the virus, a prepared statement from the city reads. There are no confirmed cases in Cleveland County, however the city is asking the public to take precautions to prevent exposure and spread of the illness.
The virus has had greater impacts on vulnerable populations including those who are over the age of 70 and those who have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline, 877-215-8336.
The public is urged to take precautions such as frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
