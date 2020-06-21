NORMAN — Norman and Stillwater had their own non-sports related Bedlam competition recently, with Norman bringing home the victory.
In March, Norman Mayor Breea Clark challenged Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce to a friendly wager regarding 2020 U.S. Census participation. In a competition based on which city had the highest self response rate, the losing mayor would wear the opposing team's colors at a future city council meeting.
Now, with 62.6% participation thus far, Norman beat Stillwater's percentage of 56%, according to Norman city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer and Joyce.
Joyce said the competition ran from March 31 through April 30. Because he lost, he will travel to Norman next week to meet with Clark and buy a University of Oklahoma hat from a local retailer to wear for the July 6 Stillwater City Council meeting. Clark plans on joining the meeting to thank Joyce for participating.
“I'm bitterly disappointed. We don't ever like to lose to Norman, but we're kind of used to it — it happens a fair amount,” Joyce said.
But the Stillwater mayor said he believes the contest was great to have so the cities could bring attention to the census.
“I'm disappointed that we lost, but I certainly congratulate Mayor Clark and the Norman community for doing such a great job with it,” he said.
Clark said she appreciates that Joyce will not only wear a Norman hat, but will spend his money in Norman to buy the headwear.
“It was an honor to win this competition with Mayor Joyce as much as it is an honor to work with him generally. I enjoy the spirit of competition between our college towns,” Clark said.
Joyce said Clark was the one who challenged him and the city of Stillwater.
“It's fun to have some friendly competition in something outside of sports that will make a true difference in both of our communities,” Clark said.
Meyer said the census deadline has been moved to Oct. 31, so residents still have time to register so they are counted.
The U.S. census, which occurs every 10 years, helps determine where billions of dollars in federal funding will be spent across the country, Meyer said. Since support for many services are impacted by the census, a complete and accurate count of residents could significantly impact the city's future.
Some programs include free breakfast and lunch programs for schools, Medicare and Medicaid, transit, head start, highways, hospitals and pell grants for students.
“It just brings so many different resources to our community by being counted, because so much of it is based on population,” Clark said.
Currently, Meyer said Norman is ranked 41st in the state with its response rate. As a state, Oklahoma is currently in the middle of the pack. During the last census, Oklahoma ranked second lowest in the nation in self-response ratings.
Joyce said Stillwater's response rate is currently a little below where it was 10 years ago, but he recognizes that a lot has happened over the last few months.
“I'm still encouraging people in Stillwater to respond," Joyce said. "The census is still going. We want to make sure everybody gets counted."
Clark said that while over 63% is a good number, it's not great, and “we need great.” The mayor added that Norman residents should strive for 100%.
“I encourage everyone to take a minute to fill out the census. It's a once-in-a-decade experience that takes just a few moments but has a true lasting impact on the community in which you reside,” she said.
Meyer said the city entered into a contract with the marketing firm the Gooden Group for $120,000 in January to help promote the census, including printed posters, digital ads, videos and other marketing materials. The contract ended in April. Marketing shifted more to digital after that due to COVID-19, with ads directed toward historically lower-counted neighborhoods.
Residents wishing to participate in the 2020 census can visit 2020census.gov, complete the census by mail or by participate by calling 844-330-2020. Residents can also visit a local library branch. All information is confidential.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.