Tuesday night’s Norman mayoral election saw a huge turnout with over 22,000 people showing up to vote in the race.
A total of 22,712 people voted in Tuesday’s hotly contested election that saw no one candidate get the 50% of the vote plus one necessary to win outright. Incumbent Mayor Breea Clark got the most votes at 8,281, Larry Heikkila got the second most raking in 7,261.
Both of them will advance to the runoff scheduled for April 5.
Those who will not advance include “Midway” Bob Thompson who received 4,292 votes, Dr. Nicole Kish who received 2,838 and Alice Stephenson-Leuck who received 32.
Despite turnout being massive for Norman municipal elections, only 30% of registered voters actually cast a ballot for mayor.
According to the Cleveland County Election Board, in the city, there are 74,737 total registered voters.
Even still, the 30% of registered that showed up for this election is significantly more than what has historically turned out in past mayoral elections.
Back in 2019, when Clark first became mayor, only 13,368 people or 18.3% of registered voters cast a ballot.
“We always love to see people show up to vote,” Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said. “We were really encouraged by early voting on Thursday and Friday with the weather being how it was and how many people showed up to early vote. Because of that I knew yesterday was going to have a good turnout.”
Rains said that even with the big turnout everything ran smoothly with little to no problems at each precinct.