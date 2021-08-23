Norman health care providers said Monday they hope that the newly-granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will spur some Oklahomans who have been putting off the shot to finally get vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday morning that it has granted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval in a move it hopes will lead to wider acceptance of the vaccine.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not fully FDA authorized but are authorized for emergency use and are still safe and effective.
“I'm very confident and comfortable [this will encourage people],” said Dr. Ahmad Ashfaq, an infectious disease doctor with Norman Regional Health System. “Because what happened is, despite giving them reassurance that these vaccines are very safe, some people were hesitant because they just wanted to see some more evidence. They wanted the FDA to review more data and, since the emergency use authorization was done in December, we’ve seen three times more data on safety and efficacy. So that's why it will give those folks who were a little hesitant more reassurance that this vaccine is very effective and safe.”
To some, full authorization of the vaccine may sound like a technical term with no true significance, but Ashfaq said it's a major step. The authorization means that over the span of six months, the FDA has scrutinized the data regarding the vaccine and has come to the conclusion, based solely on scientific evidence and results in patients, that it works and is safe.
“For the full FDA approval, they want to look into at least six months’ data out of the trial to see if the efficacy of these vaccines remains the same or better, and the main thing is the safety profile,” Ashfaq said. “....That's why it is always a very rigorous and robust process with the vaccines, it's always been like that.”
The Cleveland County Health Department has the same hope as Ashfaq. A spokesperson said department leaders believe this full approval will further encourage those who were once skeptical about the vaccine to get it.
“We know there are many residents out there who have waited to get a COVID-19 vaccine until it achieves full FDA approval, compared to an emergency use authorization,” said Sara King, director of community engagement and planning at the county health department. “This full approval gives those who were previously hesitant the green light for getting their COVID-19 vaccine with the highest confirmation of its safety and effectiveness. This full approval is specifically for the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older. We offer this type of vaccine at all of our county locations, so we are ready to help you get vaccinated safely.”
To get vaccinated, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov and sign up for a time and location, or contact a local pharmacy for more times.
Vaccine requirements
In wake of the FDA granting full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, The Pentagon quickly said it will require all service members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Ft. Sill in Lawton said the base will mandate the COVID vaccine just as it mandates other vaccines required for service.
“There is a range of vaccines that are mandatory for all Service members as they enter the military, including Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, Poliovirus, Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis and Varicella,” said Ygal Kaufman, spokesperson for Ft. Sill. “Similar to those, the COVID-19 vaccine will become mandatory for soldiers. The health and well-being of our service members are of paramount importance. They protect our nation from great threats, and they should protect themselves as much as possible from COVID-19.”
Kaufman also said that “commanders will retain the authority to tailor additional mitigation measures, such as Health Protection Condition levels, to their local situations.” Despite the announcement, the Pentagon is allowing opt-outs for religious and health reasons.
“A service member may be exempt from the vaccination requirement for reasons of religious accommodation or if the service member has a health issue for which vaccination is not safely recommended, as determined by a DoD physician,” he said.
Since the announcement was just made early Monday morning, Kaufman said Ft. Sill does not have an official timeline as to when it will require service members to be vaccinated. As of Monday, the base has hit a milestone of 30,000 vaccinations, Kaufman said.
“With big organizations, including healthcare organizations, making the vaccines mandatory, they are giving a good gesture and signal to the community that we strongly believe in this vaccine,” Ashfaq said.