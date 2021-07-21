Three men have been charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty after Norman police seized 356 animals from a property on East Rock Creek Road in April.
Norman residents Mark Wayne Parker, 37, and Aaron Trent Stachmus, 41, and Bryson Jacob Anglin, 31, of Norman and Blanchard, were charged Friday in Cleveland County District Court.
According to an affidavit and a past article, a Norman Animal Welfare officer noticed a possibly malnourished horse eating bark off trees April 29 at an East Rock Creek Road property known to house lots of animals. Based on prior calls, Anglin and Stachmus were known to own the property.
When officers executed a search warrant April 30, Parker was at the residence and said the two men had hired him to help care for the animals. He said his responsibility was to water and feed only the large animals.
According to the affidavit, officers found numerous malnourished animals without food or potable water, and numerous animals needed veterinary care, some critically. The animals located included otters, fennec foxes, tortoises, ringtail lemurs, ruffed lemurs, a brown lemur, coatimundi, cockatoos, horses, bengal cats, singing dogs, goats, kangaroos, bat-ear foxes, an Arctic fox, camels, ibex and scarlet macaws. One tortoise was found dead, and three ibex died later.
All of the rescued animals have now been relocated to area sanctuaries and care facilities, Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.
Jensen said the Norman Police Department was seeking $100,000 to help pay for the exorbitant veterinary and rehousing costs for so many exotic animals.
The city had worked with property owners Stachmus and Anglin for more than a year to relocate the animals outside of Norman city limits due to ordinances outlawing some exotic animal ownership.
It took three days for law enforcement officials from Norman, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Oklahoma State Wildlife Department, EMSA and more organizations to remove the animals from the property; Anglin and Stachmus didn't relinquish possession of the animals to the city until a week later.
All three men had $36,000 bonds and are not currently listed as in custody. No court dates have been set yet.
Norman man facing eight lewd acts charges
Content warning: The following contains details of sexual violence and assault.
A Norman man was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with eight felony counts relating to lewd acts to a child.
Gary Ray Bullard, 59, of Norman, is facing four counts of lewd acts to a child under age 16 and four counts of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded June 30 to a claim of child sexual abuse involving a juvenile female, as reported by the girl's mother.
During a forensic interview at the Mary Abbott Children's House, the girl disclosed that Bullard sexually abused her from the ages of 5 to 14, from 2012 to 2019. She said most of the abuse occurred before she turned 12.
The girl said Bullard made her perform sexual acts on him to earn gifts and toys. She claimed he would lock her in his bedroom when her mother wasn't home and sexually assault her by rubbing his privates against her, forcing her to perform oral sex on him, showing her pornography while molesting her, touching her privates and making her touch his and forcefully raping her while silencing her.
Officers interviewed two other children in the house who said they were aware of the abuse, and said he bought the girl high-dollar gifts they didn't receive.
According to the affidavit, Bullard told officers that he would lock the girl in his bedroom when she was in trouble, but denied any sexual abuse. He also said he made deals with her for doing work around the house.
He said he recently offered her a $300 video game system he had already purchased in exchange for performing yard work, but after she completed some of it, he told her she would have to do other things to earn the system. He claimed he wasn't referring to sexual acts, but she believed he was continuing to bribe her for sex, so she refused.
He is currently listed as in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center on $250,000 bond. No court dates have been set yet.