Norman merchants are preparing for the first home football of the University of Oklahoma season which kicks off 6 p.m. Saturday.
With tailgating forbidden on campus and stadium seating limited to 25%, bars and restaurants are preparing for a shift in game day traffic to Campus Corner and Main Street. The Norman City Council increased bars and restaurants occupancy to 75% of the fire marshal's allowed seating on game days only.
“Everyone is excited and gearing up for what they hope is a safe and successful game day that feels as normal as possible,” said Scott Martin, Chamber of Commerce director. “This year's first game jitters are about more than just football.”
Norman Downtowners Association Director Stephen Koranda said the shift in game day traffic from OU campus to downtown is a first. The association facilitated a pre-game event, Boomer Bash.
“We're excited about it because it's the first time in 11 years that downtowners have had a game day that is focused in downtown,” he said. “Not that downtown doesn't welcome the crowd, we just recognize that 99% of the crowd takes place in Campus Corner and on campus.”
While merchants are prepared for larger-than-ever crowds, Koranda said no one knows for certain how much traffic to expect.
“It's a wait and see what kind of crowd shows up tomorrow with (low) hotel numbers and pay per view numbers way up,” he said.
Visit Norman Director Dan Schemm said hotel occupancy is normally booked to near-capacity 90 days in advance of home games. This year, it is between 30-50%.
Despite the hotel downturn, Schemm said businesses are prepared and excited for a busy day. Visit Norman has been assisting with game day events like the pregame Boomer Bash celebration on Grey Street.
“There's an excitement for game day just like there always is,” Schemm said. “This is what they know how to do. This is what Norman knows how to do, and we're excited for football to be here, not only for the fans and shops and restaurants, but for morale. That football game will increase morale. We've had to miss so many great events with the Medieval Fair and Norman Music Festival and graduations. There's excitement, but there's also concern because we want to do everything safely.”
Some bars and restaurants will offer sidewalk dining. While a permit is being developed to utilize parking areas, it will not be available until next week, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
Except for the entry waiting areas, all standing room areas inside will be closed, and groups of patron tables will be spaced six-feet apart. Masks will be required in all public areas such as streets and sidewalks, Meyer said.
With all the restrictions in place, Koranda said he was grateful to the city council for increasing capacity to 75%.
“Absolutely appreciate that the city council did not limit capacity to 50%,” he said. “That's a very, very big help.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
