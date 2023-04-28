Business owner Sam Bayouth can’t forget the pop-pop-pop of bullets shattering the cold silence in the alley behind his shop.
The gun battle and the sight of firefighters later hosing blood from the alley rattled the owner of Main Street Tattoos.
“The Norman PD shows up,” said Bayouth. “They pull out their AR15s, pop out five or six rounds around 6 o’clock in the evening. They’re trying to shoot this convict that wasn’t even from around here.”
In connection with the shooting death of homeless man James Pennington, police arrested Isis McMullen on Jan. 20, 2022.
The female drifter with a 2020 felony conviction in Nebraska, who apparently joined Norman’s homeless population only about two weeks before the shooting, is now in jail on a first-degree murder charge, shooting with intent to kill and firearm possession after a felony.
The battle behind the tattoo shop became a touchstone of downtown Norman’s problem with the homeless, particularly transients.
“You put a time bomb behind our businesses and you’re asking us to tread lightly around it,” said Bayouth.
He said city council members turned a deaf ear when he tried to tell them that opening the former overnight shelter near businesses was a terrible idea.
“I’ve seen homeless people try to attack pedestrians with Tasers. I’ve seen them try to bite pedestrians. I’ve seen them use the bathroom on Main Street in front of our businesses,” Bayouth said. “I’ve seen young guys hit crack pipes in front of my business, staring at themselves in my window while they’re taking a hit.”
Some of the homeless regulars are gone now, apparently lost to drug or alcohol abuse, or homelessness itself. Merchants say they miss the gentle, friendly David, as well as the beautiful, sweet Stephanie, who stole everyone’s hearts before addiction stole her personality, looks and, possibly, her life.
Several merchants said the new, transient crop of homeless people frightens and, well, disgusts them.
Bayouth said businesses frequently deal with crack pipes, syringes, urine, human feces and people being attacked.
“Whether they’re housed or unhoused, I don’t think that housing criteria really factors into the behaviors these people are talking about,” said April Doshier, Food and Shelter director.
“Within any population, there are people who struggle with mental illness. There are people who struggle to live within a certain society,” she said.
Recent downtown conflict
Three incidents in recent weeks indicate crime is hitting businesses in the one-block area of East Main Street and South Porter Avenue, said Bruce Remy of Bruce’s Vintage Guitars and Antiques.
An employee with a nearby antique store was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint as he walked to his car a few weeks ago.
A couple grabbed jewelry displayed in that antique store on April 22, then began fighting each other, said a clerk. The male turned on the young clerk when she tried to intervene, before running from the store.
“It was scary,” said the employee.
One morning last week, David Meiser, Jr. said he was sitting outside at Ellison Feed and Seed, 115 S. Porter Ave., when a man raced across the road toward him. When Meiser asked the man to leave, he swung at the store manager. The two started wrestling and Meiser said he slammed the guy to the ground.
Meiser said the man jumped up and headed back across the street.
“He was higher than a kite. Foaming at the mouth,” he said of the assailant, who was booked on assault and battery charges.
“I used to feel bad (about the homeless). Now I feel bad that I don’t feel bad anymore,” Meiser said.
Windows were recently broken out of an area business. And several merchants report a recent uptick in shoplifting, to around three or four incidents a week, said Remy of Bruce’s Vintage.
“The wandering unhoused with shopping carts are here all the time,” Remy said.
Merchants, some requesting anonymity for fear of retribution, say their businesses and employees have endured an onslaught of criminal acts and bad behavior.
“As a downtown business owner, I am concerned about the safety of my staff, the safety of my customers, and the overall concerns over the interruption to businesses in the downtown district,” said Rusty Rasmussen, owner of Rusty’s Custard Factory.
The merchants said they all want to help the homeless. They say they have given meals, blankets, jobs and encouragement to the homeless. But they say some homeless peoples’ behavior makes them feel less charitable.
Councilor addresses city criticism
“They do not care that all the business owners are bringing business to Norman, paying taxes and running a legitimate business,” Bayouth said of city leaders.
He said the city is simply allowing the issues to happen.
“We do recognize the problem. We do care,” said Ward 8 councilor Matthew Peacock.
Peacock said he’s more than willing to meet with business owners individually or within council meetings.
“They’ve got an ally,” said Peacock.
He also said several initiatives are underway to tackle the issue.
What is the answer?
So, is there a plan that would allow homeless folks to co-exist with the business community>
Suggestions range from more police presence or more housing to “they can’t do anything.”
Not long ago, Remy said, police on foot and bicycles routinely patrolled downtown.
“We need a police presence downtown,” he said. “We haven’t seen that in about five or six years.”
Norman Police Department “officers will obviously respond to calls for service as there is a need,” spokeswoman Sarah Schettler said.
Calls for service dropped slightly from 66,377 in 2021 to 65,936 last year. There are currently 139 officers available for assignment.
“Our officers also patrol proactively as they are able … throughout the day.”
But Doshier said housing is the real solution.
“Housing is always the answer. Whether someone is causing issues for businesses, or sleeping in parks, or sleeping in alleys of downtown Norman,” Doshier said, “they want to be housed.”
The price tag for additional housing is unknown. The recent Homebase study of the city’s housing needs didn’t include a cost estimate. Doshier couldn’t pinpoint a dollar figure, though she said future funding would likely come from both private and public sectors.
Residents and officials are developing a plan for Norman through a community visioning process called One Norman. A report should be out this summer.
Priorities include development, revitalization, jobs and the top issue pegged in a 2022 survey as “needing immediate addressing from city government:” homelessness.
Peacock said the issue will likely require “big bucks,” noting Oklahoma City, Dallas and other cities are budgeting $12.5 million, $70 million or more to curb homelessness. And, he said, it’s a complicated issue.
“Unfortunately,” Peacock said, “there’s no silver bullet.”
