A Missouri couple is thankful for the Norman and Moore residents who helped them after an accident on the highway left them stuck in their rolled RV.
Laurie and Bob Coffey were traveling northbound on I-35 in Norman on March 21 when a truck crashed into the Jeep attached to their RV, causing it to spin on the highway before rolling over and sliding off the road into a barrier.
“Suddenly, we did a whole 360 going around 70 miles an hour,” Bob said. “It felt like it took an hour, but it was probably around three seconds.”
Laurie said that’s when their RV went sideways down a dirt embankment and slid into the barrier wall of a neighborhood close to the highway.
Hanging from the ceiling with his seatbelt still fastened, Bob first unfastened his wife’s seatbelt to free her before freeing himself. A moment later, Bob said he smelled gasoline.
Just as panic set in, Laurie said she saw people rushing to the scene. Regina Childress and her fiancé Martin Vazquez were among the first to arrive.
“My fiancé grabbed a part of a bike that was attached to the RV and broke the metal and started busting out the windshield,” Childress said.
As Vazquez worked to create a hole in the windshield large enough to get Laurie and Bob out, Regina went to check on the driver of the truck.
“I told him, ‘You need to sit down, because you caused this and you might be hurt, so you need to sit here until the police come because they are going to need your information,’” Childress said.
A few minutes later, Childress said the driver of the truck tried to run through the hole the RV left in the wall, and briefly disappeared. Minutes later, a resident of the neighborhood behind the wall brought the truck driver back to the scene, Childress said.
Laurie said another witness showed up to help Vazquez with a claw hammer and rescue her and Bob as the smell of gasoline became stronger.
“We know we’re going to get out, but we didn’t know how bad it was because now there’s a gas line that broke on the wall that caved in and we didn’t know about that,” Laurie said. “We just knew there was gas leaking out of our RV, and we also have propane onboard, so all those things had to be secure.”
Cars continued to pull off the road to offer assistance as emergency crews arrived on the scene, Laurie said.
“I mean, it was like a parking lot on the side of the road there were so many people,” Laurie said. “One guy cut his hand pretty bad pulling on that windshield glass, and he was going on pure adrenaline, then suddenly he’s gone. I was really worried about him and I’m not sure who he was.”
After being freed from the wreckage, Laurie and Bob said they were met with overwhelming support from the Norman Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Norman Police Department and Moore and Norman residents.
Laurie said most of those people left before she and Bob had a chance to thank them.
“They knew that they needed to help us and offered rides and support,” Laurie said. “They took care of us.”
Laurie said the staff at Pat’s Towing was kind and made sure they could get a ride back to the RV to retrieve items like their laptop, passports and medicine.
“Once they got everything back to the tow lot, they went far past the call of duty — they made sure we got to the hotel, and got us water and Diet Coke,” Laurie said. “They were absolutely amazing and concerned for us, and this was after hours on a Sunday.”
Laurie said the support from the community continued when the couple checked into the Best Western Greentree Inn & Suites that evening.
“The woman that checked us in, I think her name was Sunny, could tell we were still shaken up,” Laurie said. “We told her about the wreck and she said, ‘let me get you a room, we will put you on the bottom floor by the door so you can take your dog out.’”
The next day, Laurie walked from the hotel to Mama Lou’s Restaurant in Moore to pick up a food order, and the waitress offered to deliver the food to them if they ordered anything again.
A week later, Bob said he and Laurie are grateful they didn’t sustain any serious injuries. The retired United States Merchant Marine attributes the Jeep attached to their RV for counterbalancing some of the momentum created by the accident.
“It acted like a sea anchor and kept us from doing anything really dramatic after the impact,” Bob said.
Laurie likens those who helped them both on the scene and after to guardian angels.
“We felt that we were in somebody’s hands, let down softly, and then a bunch of angels came in and got us out of the hole that we were stuck in,” Laurie said.
Bob said he felt at ease at the accident scene as emergency crews tended to his wife.
“All these people had first aid kits and they were just all around making sure she was ok,” Bob said. “The Norman Fire Department was awesome, they stayed there and were really patient and attentive to her. From the troopers, the firefighters and everyone who stopped to help, the people of Norman showed us a fine example of how exactly to take care of strangers.”
Laurie said if the accident happened somewhere else, the support the couple received would likely not have been as compassionate and thorough.
“I just pray to God that Missouri people can do what these people [in Norman and Moore] have done,” Laurie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.