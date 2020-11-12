A police chase that started in Norman ended in Moore after the suspect’s vehicle rolled near the bridge on 34th Street on Thursday morning.
Police pursuit of Dustin Schumann, who was facing an outstanding warrant in Moore, went through Norman before Schumann exited onto I-35 Northbound. As Norman police continued to pursue Schumann, he exited off the interstate onto a service road heading into the city limits of Moore, according to an MPD spokesperson.
Schumann observed a Moore police unit waiting for him at the 34th Street bridge. According to an MPD spokesperson, Schumann tried to exit and turn back west over the bridge, but eventually rolled the vehicle.
Schumann was briefly pinned inside the vehicle, but was extricated by Moore police, MPD Support Services Lieutenant Kyle Hill said.
“[Schumann] sustained minor injuries, and is being transported for medical care prior to his inevitable incarceration for the outstanding warrant and any charges he’ll face stemming from today’s events,” Hill said.
MPD first made contact with Schumann, who was previously convicted of several felonies in Cleveland and Canadian counties, early Wednesday morning when police found a firearm in Schumann’s vehicle, Hill said.
“When the officer attempted to arrest Mr. Schumann, Schumann put his vehicle in drive and briefly dragged the officer as he fled in his vehicle,” Hill said.
A felony arrest warrant for Schumann was issued later on Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
A Moore police detective followed up on a lead for Schumann’s whereabouts in Norman when the detective found Schumann spray painting his vehicle near the back of an apartment complex. Before police could arrest Schumann, he drove away, prompting the police chase to arrest him, Hill said.
Norman police officers pursued Schumann as he continued northbound on 24th Avenue Southwest to West Robinson Street where he turned westbound, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.
“As he attempted to get onto northbound Interstate 35 from Robinson Street, the suspect hit another vehicle resulting in a non-injury collision,” Jensen said.
MPD is investigating the collision and handling the arrest of the suspect, Jensen said. Jensen said NPD will submit complaints of reckless driving, eluding a peace officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
