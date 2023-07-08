Oklahoma City, Okla. — 133 of the state’s most artistically advanced students from 35 schools, including Norman, Moore attended the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain (OSAI) in June. OSAI is an intensive two-week residential school that provides professional training to Oklahoma high school students in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Among these students was orchestra student Michael Pulliam from Midwest City.
Pulliam began studying music at an early age, starting with piano lessons in the first grade. A few years later, his mother enrolled him in El Sistema where he learned to play the horn in a variety of ensembles.
“[El Sistema] has helped me get into Classen SAS, and helped me audition for lots of other bands and orchestras with horn and piano,” said Pulliam.
Pulliam auditioned for OSAI on a whim during a Monday night Oklahoma Youth Orchestra rehearsal where he played horn, and he was accepted.
“I like making music [here] with a lot of other people who like making music as well,” said Pulliam. “They’re all interested in their crafts, and they definitely bring the heat.”
Each student spent six class hours a day studying with nationally renowned artist-educators. Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Cape Symphony in Massachusetts and the Bay Philharmonic, led the Institute Orchestra through powerful repertoire such as Tchaikovsky’s Second Symphony and Resphigi’s Pines of Rome. Other notable faculty members included Deborah Dickson, three-time Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker, and Dave Lucas, who was named the second Poet Laureate of the State of Ohio.
“[OSAI] is quite remarkable,” said Jung-Ho Pak. “You feel it when the students sit down—there is a collective comradery and purity to the art. We’re all here to do the very best and be as risky, emotional, and creative as we can. And in today’s world, that is a privilege.”
In addition to studying their chosen discipline, students at OSAI have the opportunity to discover and explore new artistic mediums and to collaborate with students in other disciplines.
“It’s been a cool experience to have my own orchestral things going on with a lot of my friends and peers that I’ve known previously, as well as being able to work with other people from other disciplines on some projects we created together,” concluded Pulliam.
The cost of attendance for each student is valued at approximately $4,200. However, the Oklahoma Arts Institute seeks funding to ensure that all students attend tuition-free. This allowed over 240 students across the state to travel to Quartz Mountain for the experience of a lifetime. Applications for the 2024 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute will open in December at www.oaiquartz.org.
Scholarships for central Oklahoma students attending OSAI were made possible through funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, as well as the Ad Astra Foundation, Allied Arts, Cambridge Club, Carol Daube Sutton Scholarship Fund, Carrie C. Boren Scholarship Fund, Charles B. Goddard Art Center Scholarship Fund, Community Foundation of Ardmore, Crawley Family Foundation, David McNeese Scholarship Fund, Edmond Women’s Club, Harrison Cotton Scholarship Fund, John and Elsa Leibenderfer Scholarship Fund, Julie Cohen Scholarship Fund, Konrad Eek Scholarship Fund, Mary Gordon Taft Scholarship Fund, Mary Young Frates Scholarship Fund, McCasland Foundation Scholars Fund, Richard W. Moore Memorial Scholars Fund, Robert Glenn Rapp Foundation, Sarkeys Foundation Scholars Fund, Shifra Silberman Memorial Scholarship Fund, and many other endowed scholarship funds.
Additional program support is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council, Harris Foundation, OKC Midtown Rotary Club, Inasmuch Foundation, Jerome Westheimer Family Foundation, Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. This project is also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Oklahoma Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain is a private, non-profit organization with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.
Since 1977, the Oklahoma Arts Institute has recruited nationally renowned artists to teach a fine arts program for talented Oklahoma youth and a series of continuing education workshops for adults.
All programs are held at the Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge in Lone Wolf, Okla. For more information about OAI, visit oaiquartz.org or OAIQuartz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.