A Tuesday fire at a Norman hotel off 24th Street damaged some of the building, but left no injuries among guests, a Norman Fire Department spokesperson said.
Preliminary reports show a pile of trash leaning against the Travelodge motel located at 225 N Interstate Dr, Norman, OK 73069 caught fire late afternoon, and the fire spread to the building, NFD Assistant Fire Chief Joel Chesser said.
“When my crews arrived on scene, they had a fully-involved outbuilding that was attached to the main building on fire,” Chesser said. “As we got here, it was crawling up into the attic, and crews on scene were able to put the fire out and contain it to the last two rooms of this motel and to the outbuilding right there.”
While there is a lot of smoke damage from the fire and water damage from the department’s efforts to put it out, Chesser said everyone was evacuated from the building and there were no injuries to the motel’s occupants. Some of the firefighters did receive minor injuries due to a ceiling collapse, Chesser said.