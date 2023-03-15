A 20-year-old Norman mother was being held without bond on a child neglect complaint, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
Victoria Bolton was arrested Tuesday night after county investigators were called to Norman Regional Hospital, the sheriff's office reported on its Facebook page.
"They discovered a two-month-old boy extremely underweight, dehydrated, and in critical condition," the office reported. “Our investigators quickly began assessing the situation and later arrested the child's mother, Victoria Bolton."
Bolton was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she remained Wednesday night, jail records showed.
"As Sheriff Chris Amason has stated before, protecting our children is a top priority," the office posted.
