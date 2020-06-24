UPDATED: Norman Music Festival 2020 is canceled, according to a Facebook post from Team NMF.
"With the health of Norman, music lovers, musicians, partners and volunteers first and foremost in our minds and hearts, we've made the difficult decision to cancel Norman Music Festival 2020," the Team NMF post reads. "We were optimistic and hopeful that the postponement from April to August would allow us to safely present the festival this year, and we are disappointed that we don't feel that we are able to do so, after all.
"This is a bummer, we know, but we are exploring new, safe ways to support Oklahoma musicians and engage music lovers, so stay tuned for announcements coming down the line!"
The annual festival, which draws tens of thousands of attendees and has become a local economic driver since starting in 2008, was originally set for April 23-25 but was rescheduled to August 27-29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as confirmed cases across the state have spiked in recent weeks, the decision was made to cancel this year's festival, NMF executive director Shari Jackson said.
Jackson said there was brief consideration to hold the event virtually, but it was decision was made to use the available resources for next year's festival.
"When we originally postponed the festival, we were hopeful that we'd be able to do all the things we needed to do by august," Jackson said. "But as we've watched cases spike, we knew that it was in the best interests of our musicians and the community to cancel the festival. We rely on a lot of terrific partners and businesses who have been hurting and the spike in cases isn't helping, and asking them to support us just didn't feel right at this time."
In the meantime, Jackson said they are looking at other ways to support local musicians who have been impacted by the pandemic.
"We are still thinking of things we can do and we will be watching the (pandemic) just like everyone else," Jackson said. "We will try to find other ways we can help."
Transcript Editor Rob Collins contributed to this story.
This story will be updated online and in print.
