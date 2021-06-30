After a two-year pandemic pause, the Norman Music Alliance will welcome back Norman Music Festival in 2022 and give Normanites a taste of what’s to come with a series of concerts this summer.
Since 2008, Norman Music Festival has drawn thousands annually to experience free live music from over 100 locally and nationally renowned bands. 2022’s festival will be the first since 2019.
NMF will return this year on a smaller scale with a three-part outdoor music series called NMF Soundchecks. The musical appetizer will run July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 10-11 before the full festival returns from April 28-30, 2022.
In March 2020, the free festival, held annually in the Walker Arts District, was set to commence as usual before COVID-19 shut down live entertainment. The challenges of the pandemic highlighted the importance of community festivals for the local economy, community activity and Norman’s sense of spirit, said Shari Jackson, executive director of NMF.
“We can’t wait to help bring the music scene back to life,” Jackson said in a release from the Norman Music Alliance. “The world wasn’t ready to have 100,000 music fans gather downtown in April of 2021, but we couldn’t wait until 2022 for live music, so we’re stretching our festival muscles with the NMF Soundcheck Series.”
The first Soundcheck Series concert at 8 p.m. July 10 will feature headliner Helen Kelter Skelter — a psychedelic Norman-based rock band — Oklahoma City pop band Mad Honey City and Blushing, a shoegaze group from Austin.
The show is set for Jones Street in front of The Depot in downtown Norman.
“We’re going to bring one of the big stages and some lights for it, so instead of popping five stages, we’re just going to do one for [the Soundcheck shows],” Jackson said.
Details about future Soundcheck concerts will be released at normanmusicfestival.com.
NMF returns in 2022
Jackson said excitement is already building for the 2022 return of NMF, a festival that provides a unique experience on a scale that sets Norman apart from most festivals nationally.
“There’s only a couple that are kind of like it in the U.S., with four stages and a Kid’s Fest stage, around a dozen indoor venues and 350 bands,” Jackson said.
She said NMF is a sprawling takeover of downtown, essentially turning the area into one large music venue.
“You can wander around and listen to bands for three days,” Jackson said.
Jackson said NMF takes place among local restaurants, breweries and dessert spots, and these local small businesses usually see an uptick in business during the festival.
“We hope to just surround fantastic downtown with music,” Jackson said.
