After more than a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman Music Festival will return this April with the headliners released Tuesday.
The festival, which will take place April 28-30, will feature a wide spectrum of artists, from Houston rapper Fat Tony to Oklahoma City-based band Twigs.
“What we really like to do is to be able to bring in bands that help us showcase some of our great Oklahoma talent on big stages alongside some national acts,” said Shari Jackson, executive director of NMF.
This event is a Norman staple that has been missing since the pandemic began. Having it back is almost like filling a hole in the community, Jackson said.
“We have just an amazing culture of creatives here in central Oklahoma,” she said. “(So) an event like Norman Music Festival that can exist to showcase that talent, and not only do that but do it in a way so that it's free for 100,000 of our closest friends to come to participate, and for it to generate well over $4 million in economic activity for our local businesses downtown is something really special.”
The festival doesn’t only help the community. Its meaning for the bands — especially after the hardship faced during COVID — is indescribable, said Josh Boydston, who books bands for NMF.
“I think especially for the bands that we like to feature, it's been an especially trying couple of years,” he said. “... I think they are the bands that haven't had many opportunities to have shows in a while but are really excited for this, obviously.
"… But I think also in terms of what it means to them just in both this year and beyond, I think they really appreciate having this opportunity to play with artists they admire.”
For more information and for the full lineup, visit normanmusicfestival.com.