The City of Norman and the downtown business community are preparing for the return of Norman Music Festival and Lions Club Carnival, which are expected to bring 100,000 people to the area this weekend.
Norman Music Festival was founded in 2008 as a free, one-day music festival, but has grown to become a three-day affair with a multimillion-dollar impact on the city. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, NMF returns Thursday April 28 and runs through Saturday April 30.
The festival is estimated to have a $4 million economic activity impact on Norman.
Additionally, the Lions Club of Norman has brought its family carnival back to its normal rundates alongside NMF this weekend. The annual carnival boasts a ferris wheel, games for all ages, fair food and other activities. Colored wrist bands can be purchased for $30 and allow for unlimited rides for the day.
He’s what people who plan to go downtown for events this weekend need to know about driving and parking:
- The carnival will be set up on James Garner Blvd., near The Well. The south 100 block from Main Street to Eufaula Street will close beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday to set up the carnival. The North 100 block will close at noon Friday for Norman Music Festival.
- Crawford Avenue, from Main Street to Gray Street, will close beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. The public parking lot on Gray Street, between Peters and Crawford avenues, will close at 8 a.m. Friday. Forty parking spaces will be reserved for parking permit holders until 6 p.m.
- Main Street’s 100 west, 100 east, 200 east and 300 east blocks will close at noon Friday. Jones Avenue’s north and south 100 blocks will close Friday at noon. The north and south 100 blocks of Peters Avenue will close at noon Friday. All streets will open by 5 a.m. Sunday, except for the south 100 block of James Garner Blvd, which will reopen at 5 p.m.
Navigating NMF
More than 300 bands are expected at this year’s festival including headliners Babeheaven, DIIV, Husbands, The Drums, Wet, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Mothica, Fat Tony and Joy Again.
- Four outdoor stages will be throughout Walker Arts District. The Winston West Stage is planned for Main Street, just west of the railroad tracks.
- The Norman Arts Gray Street Stage will be between the alley and Gray Street, east of Peters Avenue. Also near the alley, on Gray Street, the Toucan Alley stage will be east of Crawford Avenue.
- The Fowler Auto Main Stage will locate on the corner of Main Street and Porter Avenue.
- Bands will play at indoor venues on Main Street and Gray Street, including The Brewhouse, Sooner Theatre, Sergio’s, Michelangelo’s, Bison Witches, Opolis, Red Brick Bar, Blue Bonnett Bar and Resonator.
NMF executive director Shari Jackson said parking downtown will be limited, and many festival attendees will opt for ride share apps for transportation to and from the event. Jackson urged mindfulness and attention to parking signs to avoid getting towed.
Jackson said Comanche Street would be a suitable dropoff and pickup spot, just south of Main Street, where much of the festival will take place.
Timely setup for the carnival and NMF will depend on street closures at noon Friday, with cooperation from patrons of downtown businesses, Jackson said.
“We'll put signage out to remind people, and we will have a little walk up and down on the businesses on Friday morning shouting to everybody at neighborhood jam, ‘please get your cars off the street before noon,’” Jackson said. “We don't want to tow anyone, but in order to make all of the activities happen Friday night, we have to get those stages up as soon as possible, and we can't do that with cars on the street.”
Nancy Coggins, director at Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St., said they’ve already begun the setup process.
“We break down our sets, costumes and all the props we used in our showcase, which is our annual recital that we just had last weekend,” Coggins said. “It entails breaking things down, but fortunately the seats, stage and lights are [always] here.”
Coggins said they enjoy hosting for festivals like NMF and can’t wait to take in the atmosphere it provides upon its return.
More information about NMF, including an event map can be found at www.normanmusicfestival.com
Lions Club Carnival returns to downtown
The Lions Club Carnival returns to downtown Norman alongside NMF after a solo 2021 event at Sooner Mall due to COVID-19.
The carnival proceeds help the club get glasses and eye care for those in need, as well as other humanitarian efforts for blind people.
Wristbands, which can be purchased daily for $30, allow for unlimited rides on the ferris wheel and the other rides. A different wristband is required each day of the carnival.
Club member Bill Purcell said the carnival and NMF have strong synergy, and that they welcome them alongside each other.
Norman Lions Club president Jordan Cramer said the carnival draws a sizable crowd, and this year, they anticipate another great turnout due pent up demand from NMF’s absence the last two years.
The club this year has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and will have a booth where people can donate and learn about their efforts, including plans for a custom wooden eyeglass receptacle.
Festival goers are urged to bring some cash to get their fill of fair food, rides and support their cause.
Weekend weather forecast
Temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s are forecasted Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
A low chance of storms is possible Thursday evening, however the marginal risk for severe storms is west of Cleveland County. Thursday's high is 79 degrees, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
The forecast for Friday is 87 degrees. Strong afternoon winds should ease to below 20 mph by nightfall, according to the service. Severe p.m. storms are possible in Cleveland County.
Mostly clear skies are expected in central Oklahoma Saturday, with a high of 80 degrees and 12 mph wind.