Norman Music Festival has been postponed until late August due to COVID-19 precautions, organizers announced Thursday.
The annual festival, which draws tens of thousands of attendees and has become a local economic driver, has been rescheduled from April 23-25 to August 27-29.
Organizers with the Norman Music Alliance are still working on the lineup and details of the rescheduled festival, according to a Thursday evening statement, which called the postponement "absolutely a bummer."
"Given the nature of the festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands from across the region, including bands from around the world, we've collectively concluded that the festival presents a a significant health risk to the greater community and ultimately the best option for the volunteers, vendors, artists, fans and everyone that comes together to make this wonderful, free festival happen," the statement reads.
The free festival, now in its 13th year, drew more than 350 bands to 18 stages last year, and can bring estimated crowds of at least 100,000 people to Norman over its three-day span.
This year, The Drums, Kero Kero Bonito, (Sandy) Alex G and Metz were the scheduled headliners for this year's April festival, topping of a list of several dozen bands already slated to perform. The event also draws art and food vendors.
"Obviously, the pandemic is an unprecedented situation for all of us, and we're all hoping that we can navigate the difficulty all of this presents by leaning on each other," the organizers' statement reads.
Norman Chamber of Commerce president Scott Martin said Thursday that major spring event postponements and cancellations in Norman — from the music festival to the canceled Medieval Fair of Norman — can mean lost dollars and decreased foot traffic in a city that is already experiencing budgetary strains.
“Norman is known as the city of festivals so, regardless of the time of year, a loss of any kind of economic impact in regards to large festivals or large events is very serious,” Martin said. “The spring time especially, you think about the Medieval Festival, the Music Festival, spring OU football games, and the prospect of any or all of them being cancelled, postponed, or any kind of changes it has significant impact to our local businesses. When they’re coming to town, they’re doing a little shopping, staying in hotels, so it dominoes into other areas...clearly we are interested in the success of our city government. Norman’s already experiencing strains on their city budget, so lack of sales tax revenue is going to hit everybody in a really negative way.”
While no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Norman, multiple Norman organizations have already cancelled or suspended large gatherings out of caution. The University of Oklahoma has moved all Norman classes online for two weeks following spring break, and suspended most university-related events from March 14 to April 5.
Transcript staff writer Mindy Ragan Wood contributed to this report.
