Jazz fans looking to pick the brain of some industry experts can attend a series of free afternoon workshops Thursday, Friday and Saturday before acts take the stage for the 38th Jazz in June festival.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Gilliam Music on 2280 W Main St., the headlining artist from each day of Jazz in June will meet with jazz and blues fans to talk about industry experiences, songwriting and music theory, among other topics. The workshops are a partnership between Jazz in June and Norman Public Libraries.
Eric Walschap, chair of the programming committee for Jazz in June, said the artists participating in the workshops will cater to the experience and tastes of the audience, with each performer bringing specialized expertise.
The artists will ask and answer questions and will play some music in what is intended to be a relaxed atmosphere and a more personal opportunity to meet artists, Walschap said.
On Thursday afternoon, Taylor Graham, bassist for Henna Roso, and Justin Dupuis, the band’s keyboardist, will stop by to talk about their different styles of musical development.
“[Graham] comes from a self-taught garage band style that [consists of] listening to music and figuring it out, becoming a phenomenal and legendary bass player,” Graham said. “[Dupuis] went the classical route, studying music, but they both ended up doing the same thing — playing music for a living in the same band.”
Two members of the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Dan Brubeck on drums and Chris Brubeck on bass, will lead Friday’s workshop before headlining Friday’s performance at Brookhaven Village.
“I’m not sure what their topics will be, but I imagine they will talk about their original music, the stylings of their father and what it’s been like being professional musicians for the last 50 years,” Walschap said.
Before the festival continues at Andrews Park Saturday night, Lao Tizer, the pianist and leader of the self-titled jazz supergroup, will talk with workshop attendees.
Walschap said Tizer and his band members have played with the likes of Chick Corea, Billy Joel, Elton John, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder and Barbara Streisand.
“He will probably talk about writing original music and being in a band with fellow musicians that have played at the highest level for 30, 40 or 50 years,” Walschap said. “They’re bringing some of that Hollywood magic to Norman.”
Sheryl Lovelady, media and marketing manager for Jazz in June, said the workshops add another free event to the family-friendly festival. She said the board works on Jazz in June all year as a gift to Norman, and is excited for the festival and workshops to return to a live format.
“Everyone is happy to be back outside [after last year’s modified festival],” Lovelady said.
