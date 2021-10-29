James Harp, son, father, uncle, grandfather, longtime banker and active Norman community volunteer died Oct. 22 of a sudden illness at age 62.
James was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Zoe Ann and Jimmie Frank Harp on July 4, 1959 and moved to Norman in early childhood. He graduated from Norman High School in 1977 before earning a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in finance at the University of Oklahoma in 1982. James earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2005 at OU, and his graduate degree in banking from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.
His banking career spanned nearly 40 years, beginning in 1982 in Oklahoma City at Liberty Bank. In 1997, he joined Republic Bank’s team, now Armstrong Bank, where he made many friendships, eventually becoming the Executive Vice President.
“He will be greatly missed by his coworkers and customers,” his obituary reads.
James leaves behind Janet Harp, his wife of 39 years, daughter Julia Lee, son James Harp, brother Jeff Harp as well as nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends including childhood friend Andy Darks and his companion, Barb Tadlock.
James' family said he relished life and loved adventures, storytelling, and working on classic cars and trucks. When time permitted, he loved taking annual trips on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his riding friends to northwest Arkansas, where he had a familiarity with the winding back roads and towns he once roamed.
According to his obituary, He was the love of his wife Janet’s life, and “the best father anyone could have ever hoped for to Julia and Jay.”
He was also an avid sailor and member of the Texoma Sailing Club.
One could likely find him at First Baptist Church Norman, where he was a member for 59 years, on Sunday mornings with his family, occasionally teaching the Jimerson Sunday School class.
A man of many community endeavors, in addition to volunteering at First Baptist Church Norman, he served on the Norman Regional Health Foundation Board, the United Way of Norman Board, the Environmental Control Advisory Board, and was a part of the Leadership Norman Class of 1999. He served as a president to both Sooner Rotary Club and Legacy Rotary Club.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday at First Baptist Church, located at 211 W. Comanche St. Interment will take place following the service at Warren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to the First Baptist Church College Scholarship Fund.