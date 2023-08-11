Hello Norman!
I hope you are not worried about ESPN not coming to televise the SEC games. They will come here even if we do not have a Costco or Maps Project. To all the Chip Mintys out there, I-35 will allow you to leave Norman at your own chosen pace either North or South. Please take advantage of this free road before you have to pay a toll to leave.
To all the OLD TIMERS or BOOMERS that have lived here before Chip started to shave and are sick and tired of being pushed around by the greedy opportunists that want us to pay for their expansionary vision. "If we build it they will come" is their mantra. By not putting up their own 2 billion dollars, our playground for the well-healed must be shelved until we fix other pressing needs, that are past due.
We have repairs in all the neighborhoods built pre - WW 2, and up to the 70’s that have been neglected as Norman housing mushroomed to the North, South, encroached on the flood plains of Ten Mile Flats to the West and spreading like wild fire towards Lake Thunderbird. The Senior Center was hard fought for and took nearly a decade to get the funding.
Reliable transit for those of us not wanting to drive in the daily traffic that now competes with Saturday Game Day traffic would be nice. Water pressure issues are a dire need for the older communities, also the daily usage of Thunderbird water can not be sustained forever. That maybe one reason we NEED to dilute polluted well water just to get by today. Mr. Minty’s OG&E franchise lament was addressed brilliantly in a recent Transcript op-ed by Dr. Joe Carter, illuminating the reluctance to lock in a 25-year contract, when 5 years down the road new sources of energy production might be a cheaper solution. Does Chip read our local paper?
Bridges are important. The fact that Oklahoma's Republican controlled legislatures routinely give tax breaks to the wealthy instead of investing in our infrastructure should matter to us all. I believe I read in a past Transcript The City of Norman paid Mr. Chip Minty’s visionaries close to 2 million dollars sent to Norman by President Joe Biden to assist towns like ours in infrastructure repairs.
Instead of looking at the long list of projects to be done, our Council gave One Norman 2 million dollars to “study” where we need to spend our tax dollars. Add that to the 2 million dollars that our Governor has used to hire private law firms, for his lawsuits against the Tribes. No wonder Normanites question whether our elected officials have our best interests at heart.
Each special election this year cost thousands of tax dollars to pay for them. All these special issues could have been on one election ballot but why make it easy, when making it harder lowers voter turn-out. That alone may have paid for one bridge. Vote for your choice while you still have a choice.
Jim Ammerman, Norman
