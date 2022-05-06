Norman’s organization for young professionals invites craft beer fans to their annual brewery tour event this weekend.
As a part of Norman NEXT’s effort to make the city a place to work, live and play, the group organizes an annual celebration of local breweries as an opportunity to get to know the owners and brewers.
Tyler McManaman, last year’s Norman NEXT chair, said the brewery tour has been a vision for two years, but COVID-19 delayed the inaugural event until last spring.
This year, they plan to celebrate a rich and growing brewery scene.
“It’s pretty amazing we can call all of these breweries home to Norman, and we really want to help promote them within the community,” McManaman said.
The last stop on the tour before they return to the hotel will be Equity Brewing, which is near Andrews Park, where the Norman Pride Festival will be held Saturday.
“Crossed Cannons has a restaurant, so we will purchase some food from them, and 405 Brewing is bringing some food in, and Equity Brewing will also have food on-site,” McManaman said.
Katie Salois, co-owner of Crossed Cannons Brewery, said they will have smoked queso, pork butt sliders and burnt ends for the NEXT event.
“We will have the crowd favorites on tap,” Salois said. “Jet Blast is a New England Hazy IPA, Warheads on Foreheads is a peach berliner weisse, and Liberty Call is a jalapeno hefeweizen, which is an interesting mix [of flavors].”
McManaman said the ticket prices would not be possible without Fowler Automotive’s support.
“If you were to go to these breweries and do this on your own, you would spend a lot more money, and that doesn’t include the shuttle,” McManaman said.
McManaman said an additional motive for the event is providing an opportunity to support local businesses and develop community comradery without driving after alcohol consumption.
“It’s exciting to talk about everything we can do in Norman,” McManaman said.
NEXT on TAP begins with a meetup at 1 p.m Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Copperfield Drive. Tickets are $40 for members of the organization and $50 for non-members. Transportation will be provided on the tour to Equity Brewing Co., Beer Is Good Brewing Co., Black Mesa Brewing Co., Crossed Cannons Brewery, 405 Brewing Co. and Lazy Circles Brewing. Drop off is at 6 p.m. at the hotel, following visits to the breweries.
There are 50 tickets available for the event this weekend.
The hotel is offering a promotional rate for rooms Saturday with a mention of Norman NEXT. A room with two queen beds is $69 and $79 for a king.