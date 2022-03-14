Norman’s organization for young professionals has big plans for furthering efforts in both their community outreach and membership benefits, and they are offering a chance to sign up at a “vintage rate” before membership dues increase.
The cost of membership to Norman NEXT will increase in April for the first time in over a decade, as the leadership and networking organization looks to further their involvement in the community.
To expand their membership numbers, the group is running a Membership Madness promotion this month.
Those who sign up for Norman NEXT in March get a free $10 gift card to either Apple Tree Chocolate, Rusty’s Custard Factory, Beanstalk Coffee & Sno, Yellow Dog Coffee, BIG Brewing Co, Sonic, Starbucks or Chick-Fil-A.
Membership is $75 annually for those who do not work for a member of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, ending in April.
Norman NEXT membership chair Sarah Roberts said the promotion is an effort to get more professionals under 40 who are an important part of the future of the city.
Roberts joined the organization shortly after moving to Norman three years ago. She said her early involvement helped her network and comfortability with the city increase quickly.
“I moved to Norman three years ago, and I got involved in my first year at Norman NEXT, like as soon as I moved here, and they just put me in connection with so many great leaders in the community. and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
“Those are the people that are going to be the next leaders if they aren’t already,” she said.
Kelly Sitzman, president of Norman NEXT, said members get free admission to non-ticketed events. The decision to raise membership fees was made to provide more resources for community events.
“The amount of leadership and volunteer opportunities we provide, such as serving on committees and helping with special events and community activism, is another big pillar,” Sitzman said.
NEXT is starting a mentorship program to help connect members with a leader in Norman who aligns with their interests and goals.
Sitzman anticipates 2022 will be an important time to ramp up the community activism team’s efforts, another pillar in the organization.
“Nonprofit support is really important to us,” Sitzman said.
Sitzman said the organization is always looking for the next opportunity to be a part of a project that moves the city forward.
A recent focus of the organization has been Lake Thunderbird.
“We really want to help draw tourism out there,” Sitzman said. “It’s one of our greatest resources, so being a part of something like that from the beginning is really exciting and something we value about our membership.”
Ultimately, Sitzman and Roberts said they want Norman to be more widely perceived as a place where one can work, live and play.
“We’re all excited to get back out there and do more things in the community, and now is the time to join the group, meet people, and if they’re wanting to get involved in the Norman business community, this is the group,” Roberts said.