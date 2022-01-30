The new leader of Norman’s organization for young professionals says the operative word for 2022 is momentum.
Kelly Sitzman Is ready to lead Norman NEXT as president of the organization for 2022. The organization, founded in 2008, is for professionals 21 to 40 years of age who work or live in Norman.
Through their government relations, NEXT Generational Leadership, special events, community activism and membership development teams, the group provides multiple areas for professionals to make an impact on Norman.
The group plans to continue developing community relationships and boost the city’s quality of life through dialogue and volunteerism, Sitzman said.
Sitzman said an integral aspect of the Chamber of Commerce program is the focus on making Norman the ideal place to live, work and play, and membership is composed of individuals who have a genuine desire to invest the effort necessary to make the town a better place.
Four years ago, Sitzman switched jobs within the library system from the southwest Oklahoma City Library to Norman. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma in 2015, she had a familiarity and fondness of Norman, but felt she lacked a network upon arrival.
She found that network and more with Norman NEXT.
“I joined as a member to meet other people my age in the business community and get to know people,” Sitzman said. “From there, I became part of the community activism team.”
As a part of that team, Sitzman helped organize a 5K race and other events. Her next role in the organization was on the board for public service, where she oversaw nonprofit work.
“I made sure that nonprofits were represented and had a voice, and that we as an organization could give back to those nonprofits,” Sitzman said.
Last year, Sitzman served under past chair Tyler McManaman. Now she looks to further build on the momentum gained during his leadership.
Sitzman said the group has started conversations with officials at the local and even federal level about Lake Thunderbird, and the importance of the area on quality-of-life.
“We want to reimagine that space, because it’s a beautiful resource and a huge attraction to this area,” Sitzman said.
Sitzman said the organization had significant wins in 2021, and now her focus is gaining momentum.
“That’s my main focus and the focus of the board,” Stitzman said.
A prevailing question of the board is how to continually contribute to the city, and Sitzman said they often discuss inclusivity and unity. She said they want to create dialogue between groups and ramp up volunteerism through Norman NEXT’s community activism.
Meeting with potential partners such as Factory Obscura is also on the calendar for 2022, Sitzman said.
“We want to be that driving force to help Norman realize why it’s a no-brainer to bring them to Norman,” Sitzman said.
Sitzman and the board look to grow their base in 2022 through the relaunch of their mentorship program. The program is designed to match new young professionals with those who are more established within the city.
Sitzman expects the mentorship program will grow membership engagement and leadership development.
Throughout 2022, Sitzman hopes to make Norman NEXT an approachable organization for dialogue.
“At every event we will have some kind of space for inclusivity for positive and constructive conversations,” Sitzman said.
Professionals interested in joining the organization can sign up and find out more about them on their website, normannext.com.