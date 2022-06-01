Norman NEXT invites the community to Lake Thunderbird Saturday for an afternoon filled with food, boat rides and a car show, among other family-friendly activities.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Thunderbird’s Calypso Cove Marina, the young professionals organization will host its second annual Summerfest with free activities for local kids and families.
Norman NEXT board member Isaac Badayos said Summerfest will have returning activities such as a hot dog eating contest and a car show.
The car show will likely be larger than last year’s lineup.
“We’re doing it a little bigger this year,” Badayos said. “Fowler Automotive is going to be a part of that, and we’ll have both classic cars and new cars.”
Last year’s dunk tank event will be replaced with a pie in the face for charity event. NEXT selected the Center for Children and Families and Bridges of Norman as the benefiting nonprofits.
Badayos said anyone can make a donation to pie someone in the face. They plan to have representatives from both nonprofits at Lake Thunderbird Saturday to potentially take a sweet treat to the face.
Those who wish to avoid a pie to the face can make a donation for an exemption.
The winner of the hotdog eating contest will win a $100 prize and a trophy from Elite Trophies in Norman. Hotdogs are free for all attendees.
The Dump Truck, a Norman-based food truck specializing in handmade Asian-inspired dumplings and fried rice, is scheduled for Saturday.
The event will also have three opportunities to sign up for boat rides, a cornhole tournament, free watersport kayak rentals and kids’ activities sponsored by the Pioneer Library System. The kids’ tent will have water balloon tossing, bubble station and relay races.
This week, Norman residents can enter to win raffle prizes at Saturday’s event with each purchase made at Resupply, Branded Apparel, The Dump Truck, Norman Stamp and Seal, 405 Brewing Co., Lazy Circles Brewing, Black Mesa Brewing Co. and Thunderbird Casino.
Adrian Buendia of Nexus Productions will DJ Saturday.
Badayos said this event is a part of NEXT’s efforts to better the perception of Lake Thunderbird.
“We want to encourage people to stay here, and that goes along with our motto with Norman NEXT — to live, work and play here in Norman, and we want people to come out and see what our lake has to offer here,” Badayos said.
“There’s going to be some fun things to do out there,” Badayos said. “It’s just a fun event and it’s completely free, and we hope to have as many people out there as possible.”