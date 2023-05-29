Norman NEXT is taking over Westwood Family Aquatic Center on Sunday for an afternoon filled with food, swimming and other family-friendly activities.
The young professionals organization will host its annual Summerfest Pool Party from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 4 with free activities for local kids and families.
Norman NEXT board member Isaac Badayos said Summerfest will have a different feel than previous years because the event is transitioning from Lake Thunderbird to the aquatic center, 1017 Fairway Drive.
“It’s basically going to be just a big pool party with a backyard barbecue type of feel,” Badayos said. “We’re going have Nexus productions as a live DJ and a couple of food trucks, Callahans Chicago Dogs and Lucky’s Burgers and Chili Co.
There will also be a couple of breweries as well, 405 Brewing Co. and Lazy Circles.”
Swimming and eating aren’t the only activities that will be offered at the event. There also will be family-friendly games during the evening as a way to show families in Norman what the facility has to offer.
“The admission to the pool is free so we’re just hoping to invite some of the community that may not have been to Westwood since it has been remodeled,” Badayos said. “They may not have seen all of the updates so this might give them an opportunity to experience that.”
Norman NEXT board Chair Cameron Brewer said moving the event to a different location this year is a way to continue showing off the amenities offered to people in the community.
“It was an event that was originally held at Andy Alligators and it was kind of the same idea, but then we shifted it to Lake Thunderbird the last two years as a way to promote the lake as an amenity for the community,” he said. “This is a celebration of the good things we have in Norman and a way to promote some local businesses as part of that.”
Brewer said the rotation of venues could continue in the future.
“I think it’s fair to say that,” he said. “It may be at Westwood for another year, but there is nothing set as to where it could be in the future.
“What we would like to continue to do is move it around to show off different things in Norman and the good things we have.”
Norman NEXT is a non-profit organization for individuals 21 to 40 who are invested in the Norman community.
