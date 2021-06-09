Norman residents looking for some lakeside fun can join Norman NEXT this weekend for a free, family-friendly event with games, food and fishing at Lake Thunderbird.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Calypso Cove Marina, Norman NEXT, an organization for professionals age 21-40, is hosting its inaugural Norman NEXT Summerfest with activities for kids and families.
Tyler McManaman, board chair of Norman NEXT, said while Summerfest was a members-only event in the past, this year seemed like an appropriate time to change the format.
“We’re going all out this year, and wanted to make it an entire community event,” McManaman said.
He said the organization saw a need to highlight Lake Thunderbird and the leisure and experiences it can provide.
“It needs improvements, and it needs additional funding, so what we want to do is get more people involved locally at the lake so that we can have a voice in getting eco-tourism and placemaking things there,” McManaman said.
For kids looking to cast a line, OU’s Fishing Club is hosting a youth fishing tournament with prizes all afternoon.
Norman NEXT will provide drivers for boat rides, a kid’s tent with activities for all ages, an Oklahoma State Game Warden Wildlife trailer, a DJ, canoe and paddle boat rentals, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Life Jacket Safety Training course, boutique shop booths, scavenger hunts and selfie stations.
“We are going to have some carnival games, jumbo Jenga and a dunk tank as well,” McManaman said.
Adults 21 and older can purchase beer and win Bud Light Raffle Prizes. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can feast on free hot dogs, chips and drinks upon completion of a four-station scavenger hunt.
At noon, there will be a hot dog eating contest sponsored by Calypso Cove Marina. Entry is free for up to 10 people. with a $100 prize for the winner.
The last scheduled event of the day is a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m.
Due to limited parking, 405 Equipment will provide side-by-side rides to and from the event. Parking is available on Breakwater Drive near the marina.
“Our hope is that we get enough participation this year that we can continue to grow the event and have this year after year to highlight our urban state park,” McManaman said.
