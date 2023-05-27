Norman North’s Academic Bowl team is heading to Atlanta, where members will compete today and Sunday in the High School National Championship tournament.
Quiz Bowl is a team competition with four students per team squaring off in a Jeopardy!-style format. The team with the most points wins the round, and many teams are expected to be eliminated by Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, following a playoff, Quiz Bowl organizers will announce a champion.
Norman North’s team has qualified for the national event eight times since 2012, having performed its best in 2015 when it placed 34th in the country.
The team’s next best finishes were 105th place in 2018 and 107th place in 2014.
This year’s competition features 302 teams representing schools from 40 states.
“We are looking forward to participating in our first national competition since before COVID,” said Twyla Hart, Norman North math teacher and team sponsor.
“I feel we have a good group of students from Norman North who are participating this year at nationals. They have a wide variety of knowledge of subject matter,”
The first High School National Championship tournament, which took place in 1999, was held in Norman on the campus of the University of Oklahoma, said Chad Kubicek, chief financial officer of National Academic Quiz Tournaments, the event’s governing body.
“We had 26 for that event, and this year we’ll have 302; so, it’s really grown a lot in the interim,” he said.
Kubicek said the governing body has kept an eye on Norman North, which consistently qualifies for the tournament. He said this year, the team impressed the governing body with second-place performances at the Oklahoma State Championship on Feb. 18, and the Lawton Invitational on Feb. 4.
“We know that Norman North has been coming for a good number of years, and in 2015, they placed 36th. That’s quite an achievement,” he said.
Ethan Li, a member of the Norman North Academic Team, said the tournament represents a lot of time and commitment, and that it is a good way for the students to keep themselves active.
“I am very excited about this trip so that we will be able to flex our brain cells,” Li said.
The team is led by Elias Sikavitsas, a Norman North junior who placed 76th in the country at an individual event in Rosemont, Illinois, that is sponsored by the same governing body that runs the team competition.
Hart said events like these are important because they bring students together.
“I feel this group of students just enjoys being together and will have a good time on this trip overall,” she said.
