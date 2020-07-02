A member of Norman North High School’s cheer squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s athletic director announced this week.
The rest of the cheer squad will be quarantined from Norman Public Schools summer activities for a 14-day period that started July 1, NPS director of athletics TD O’Hara shared in a letter to cheer parents.
July 1 is the team’s most recent date of contact with the positive individual, according to O’Hara. While O’Hara’s letter does not share more specific details, it does note that the district will share more information if necessary and permitted.
This summer's athletic activities are not mandatory for NPS athletes, who are not being penalized if they decide not to participate. The district has been phasing back in athlete activities and workouts for the last month while taking hygiene and sanitation precautions.
O’Hara’s letter notes that the district is following the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 protocols, and that anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms should consult the Health Department or a personal physician.
