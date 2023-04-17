A Norman North High School junior with multiple interests recently held his own at an individual competition in Rosemont, Illinois, sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments.
Elias Sikavitsas, participating at the highest level of academic interscholastic competition, placed 76 out of 200 students from 26 states and South Korea.
In team competitions, he also serve as captain. At Norman North, Sikavitsas leads G²EMS, the school’s engineering, math, and science club.
Additionally, he participates on the swim team, orchestra, symphonic orchestra, and debate team.
The National Academic Tournament competitions asks students quiz questions from any academic field and beyond. Students are given buzzers and receive points for answering correctly and quickly.
“It’s the most prestigious of the quiz bowl organizations or tournaments,” he said. “After a period of 20 questions, whichever team has the most points wins.”
He said the competition is challenging for most students because they are quizzed on items that extend beyond traditional high school curriculum, and the more prestigious the competition, the harder the questions get. The event is also difficult because students must be familiar with many different fields of study.
“It has to be this much percent history, this much science, and literature, etc.,” he said. “And the questions can range from pop culture, like a football game, all the way to really specific questions about a chemical property of some sort of chemical process.”
Twyla Hart, math teacher and team sponsor, said the students qualified for the national team competition, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in late May.
“They all enjoy being together. and that’s one of the main reasons why I wanted to be a volunteer to be a sponsor for this team or this club,” Hart said. “They are really, really smart. They know stuff that I don’t know. I’m continually impressed.”
She said students have websites they learn from to help them prepare for competition.
“One of the things that I suggest that they do is look through those lists, like different pieces of literature or different authors, or poets or works of art,” Hart said.
These websites not only help students to study material, but they give them a place to practice buzzing in.
“If you don’t practice, you can’t get better, because as much as it is great to know the answer, if you can’t buzz in first, you won’t be able to answer the question,” Sikavitsas said. “It is a talent to know when to strategically buzz in.”
He said it isn’t common for contestants to buzz in before the answer has come to mind because they understand it is critical to get in a position where they can answer.
“It is a very definite strategy to take bigger risks, such as buzzing in before you are 100% sure of the answer, or when you are pretty sure you know, but the answer hasn’t fully materialized in your head.
The team gets together every Friday at lunch to practice. For team competition, he is looking for new students to join.
“Our biggest weakness right now, as a team, is the category of literature. If there’s anyone who really likes books and likes to answer questions, we are searching for a literature player,” Sikavitsas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.